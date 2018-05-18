Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 42 | NO. 20 | Friday, May 18, 2018

Governor: Sanctuary cities bill stirring fear on both sides

Updated 6:17AM
NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam says legislation billed as a push against sanctuary cities is stirring up fear on both sides of the issue, and he's not sure that fear is legitimate.

Haslam, who has until Tuesday to act on the bill, told reporters Thursday that there aren't sanctuary cities in Tennessee, and by his reading, they're illegal under state law.

Haslam also said he doesn't think it's a mass deportation bill, saying it doesn't require local officials to do anything they didn't have to do before. He said his administration is taking its time to see exactly how much discretion the bill does take away.

The legislation requires state and local law enforcement to detain immigrants for deportation at the request of federal officials without requiring warrants or probable cause.

