VOL. 42 | NO. 20 | Friday, May 18, 2018

Tennessee constable shot and killed in 1878 honored in DC

MURFREESBORO (AP) — A Tennessee county constable shot and killed by a suspected horse thief in 1878 has been honored in Washington.

The Daily News Journal reports two Rutherford County Sheriff's officers attended Sunday's 30th Annual Candlelight Vigil, where Abner Dement was formally remembered. His name was added to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Wall.

Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh credits Deputy Chief Egon Grisson and county historian Greg Tucker with finding several newspaper accounts naming Dement as a Rutherford County constable.

According to a newspaper account, Dement and the horse's owner went to arrest Pinkney Bell on Aug. 19, 1878. Dement was shot in the stomach and died Sept. 7. It was reported he urged friends not to lynch Bell, but two days after Dement's death, Bell was shackled and hung on Halls Hill Pike.

