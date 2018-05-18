Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 42 | NO. 20 | Friday, May 18, 2018

More armadillos move into Tennessee as temperatures rise

Updated 11:13AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Rising temperatures have made Tennessee more hospitable to armadillos over the past three decades.

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency Barry Cross tells WSMV-TV that the mostly nocturnal animals are not native to Tennessee, and are instead migrants from the west and the south, including Alabama and Georgia.

Cross says the animals are largely harmless to humans, with the holes they dig posing the biggest threat.

According to the department's website, armadillo spottings are rarer in the eastern part of the state, but the animals are expanding their range. The department also notes that they often end up as roadkill, because of poor eyesight.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0