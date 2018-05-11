3 finalists picked for Tennessee investigative agency job

VOL. 42 | NO. 19 | Friday, May 11, 2018

NASHVILLE (AP) — A panel has picked three finalists to lead the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

According to The Tennessean , the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation's Nominating Commission interviewed eight men and one woman Tuesday. The commission whittled down the field to Knoxville Police Chief David Rausch, TBI Deputy Director Jason Locke and Tennessee Board of Parole member Tim Gobble.

Rausch has worked with the Knoxville Police Department for 25 years, and has been chief for the last seven years.

Locke has been with TBI for 21 years and is the agency's second-ranking official.

Gobble previously served as Bradley County sheriff and worked for the U.S. Secret Service.

TBI Director Mark Gwyn's last day is Wednesday. He's retiring after three decades with the agency.

Gov. Bill Haslam will choose the new director.