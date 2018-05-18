Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 42 | NO. 20 | Friday, May 18, 2018

Learn more about blockchain and bitcoin

Updated 3:15PM
Intrigued and want to learn more? Blockchain and cryptocurrency enthusiasts welcome newbies and enjoy sharing knowledge. Here are some reliable sources for blockchain information and social groups.

A beginner’s guide to blockchain technology: www.coindesk.com/information

Nashville Blockchain Meetup: www.meetup.com/Nashville-Blockchain-Meetup

Coinbase, an online exchange on which to buy and sell digital currency: www.coinbase.com

Coindesk, for blockchain and cryptocurrency news: www.coindesk.com

Bitcoin Magazine: bitcoinmagazine.com

Nashville Bitcoin Meetup: www.meetup.com/Nashville-Bitcoin-Meetup

Hashed Health, a blockchain technology startup that hosts the Nashville Blockchain Meetup: https://hashedhealth.com

Tennessee Blockchain Alliance: www.tennesseeblockchainalliance.org

