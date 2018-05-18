VOL. 42 | NO. 20 | Friday, May 18, 2018

Salon@615. May 18. Cal Turner, Jr. in conversation with Dave Ramsey, discusses his book, My Father’s Business: The Small-Town Values That Built Dollar General into a Billion-Dollar Company. Shamblin Auditorium, Lipscomb University, 4001 Granny White Pike. 7 p.m. Free. Information: http://nashvillepubliclibrary.org/salonat615.

Additional Salon@ 615 Events:

l Saturday, May 19, Michael Ondaatje discusses his new book, Warlight. Parnassus Books, Hillsboro Plaza, 3900 Hillsboro Pike. 4 p.m. Free.

l Wednesday, June 6, Dorothea Benton Frank in conversation with Ann Patchett. Main Library. 6:15 p.m. Free.

Night Market

The restaurants and shops stay open late and there are artisans, farmers and live music. The events are free to attend and family-friendly. Beer, cocktails and wine are available for purchase. 5-9 p.m. Nashville Farmers Market, 900 Rosa L. Parks Blvd.

MAY 18-19

Musicians Corner

This free, family-friendly, open- to- the- public event takes place Friday and Saturday during May and June at Centennial Park. Pre-show festivities on Saturdays have food trucks, beer and wine garden, kidsville activities and live music. 5-9 p.m. Friday is all acoustic. Noon-6 p.m. Saturday. Information: https://musicianscornernashville.com/

Friday: Andrew Combs, Dylan LeBlanc, Angel Snow

Saturday: Karen Elson, AJ & The Jiggawatts, Cordovas and Jeff Carl

THROUGH MAY 19

Nashville Film Festival

Over 300 films from around the world sharing diverse stories through the art of filmmaking will be show during the 10-day celebration. Various levels of passes are available. Regal Hollywood Stadium 27 at 100 Oaks. Information: https://nashvillefilmfestival.org/

THROUGH MAY 27

Holocaust Violins on display at Nashville Library

The Violins of Hope are a collection of restored instruments played by Jewish musicians during The Holocaust. These instruments have survived concentration camps, pogroms and many long journeys to tell remarkable stories of injustice, suffering, resilience and survival. The Nashville Symphony is bringing the Violins of Hope to Nashville to facilitate a citywide dialogue about music, art, social justice and free expression. Open regular library hours. Information: https://library.nashville.org/

SATURDAY, MAY 19

Nashville Diaper Dash 5K and Diaper Drive

Shelby Bottoms Park. Packet pick up begins at 6:30 a.m. Event begins at 7 a.m. Family friendly with bounce castle, craft table, firetruck and more. Fee: $30. Information: http://www.musiccitydoulas.com/nashville-diaper-dash/

2018 Titans 5K

The Tennessee Titans welcome fans of all abilities to the annual Tennessee Titans 5K Run/Walk. Presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors. Run with favorite Titans players and coaches. Commemorative football for each age group winner (male and female).Overall winners (top 3 male and female) will receive personalized Titans jerseys. Finish on the field at Nissan Stadium. Appearances by Titans cheerleaders and T-Rac, Includes game ticket for 2018 home game (Colts, Jaguars or Texans) Fee: $55 & up. Nissan Stadium 8-10 a.m. Rain or shine. Complimentary parking in Nissan Stadium lots A, B, C and D. Information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2018-titans-5k-registration-43754196981.

Tour de Nash

Nashville’s largest urban bike ride encourages people to explore Nashville’s best bikeways and greenways by bike. The ride starts and ends on 5th Avenue North at Monroe. Ride options include 8, 25 and 45 miles. Suitable for bicyclists of all skill levels. 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Fee: free - $55. Information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/14th-annual-tour-de-nash-presented-by-aaa-registration-42922033959

Nashville Rosé Festival

The festival benefits the Tennessee Breast Cancer Coalition and will feature over 70 rosé wines, beers and cocktails. Live music and live fire section with chef selections and samples. East Park, 700 Woodland Street. Noon-5 p.m. Fee: $60. Information: http://nashvillerosefestival.com/

Big Guitar Brewfest

Big Guitar Brewfest, presented by Puckett’s, will bring over 50 local and craft breweries and liquor samplers to Nashville’s ballpark. Enjoy beer samples from a mini-mason jar while enjoying exclusive access to the ballpark’s outfield lawn, typically only reserved for Sounds players. Food for the event will be available for purchase from the Puckett’s food trolley set up near The Band Box. Fee: $40+ First Tennessee Park, 5 p.m. Information: https://www.firsttennesseepark.com/big-guitar-brewfest-2018/

SUNDAY, MAY 20

Mutt Strutt 5K

Every year at the Music City Mutt Strutt more than 1,000 people and pooches gather to strut their stuff for a great cause. All money raised through the Mutt Strutt enables the Nashville Humane Association to provide care and love to the animals. The event is outdoors and fun for the whole family. Medals will be awarded to all runners. Shelby Park @ Shelby Avenue & South 20th Street. 7 a.m. Fee: $15, includes medal. Information: http://nashvillehumane.org/mutt-strutt-5k/

TUESDAY, MAY 22

Elder Law Expo & Workshop

The second annual Elder Law Expo & Workshop is hosted by Heritage Law Group PLLC. The event is in honor of National Elder Law Month and National Stroke Awareness Month. Complimentary educational workshops and exhibitors for the community specifically designed for health care professionals, family caregivers, students, and anyone who would like to learn more about healthcare and the law pertaining to the needs of seniors. Speakers include local attorneys, physicians, Medicare specialists and more. Volunteer State Community College, 1480 Nashville Pike, Gallatin. 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Fees: Free. Information and RSVP: www.HeritageLawTN.com.

Gallatin Chamber Networking Power Lunch

Lunch and casual networking each Tuesday at various restaurants in the area. All attendees are responsible for the cost of their own meal. Osaka Japanese Restaurant, 223 W. Main Street. 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Information: 452-4000

Street Eats

During May, The Nashville Food Truck Association will donate a portion of proceeds to Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee. A gathering of up to 20 local food trucks parked along Deaderick Street between 4th Avenue North and 5th Avenue North each Tuesday and Thursday. 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Red, White and Rosé

Williamson Chamber Women in Business Mixer, Arrington Vineyards Stone House. 6263 Cox Road (West Entrance), Arrington. 4-6 p.m. Fee: business partners-$30, guests - $50. Information: http://cmdev.williamsonchamber.com/events/details/women-in-business-mixer-355820

Eating Smart and Moving More

UT Extension Office is hosting a series of workshops on Tuesdays through June 19. Learn how to cook, save money on food, plan meals, eat well, keep your food safe and be active. Extension office, 658 Hartsville Pike. 5-6:15 p.m. Fee: Free. Information: 452-1423, Jenny Biggs

Robertson County Meet Your Candidates

All candidates running for any office are welcome to attend and mingle. Each county wide candidate will be allowed to introduce themselves by speaking under 5 minutes. Commissioner, alderman, school board or any un-opposed position will not be speaking but are asked to come mingle. Table space available for campaign items if requested by May 18 with no more than two volunteers to man space. Robertson County Senior Citizen Center, 601 Locust Street, Springfield. 5-9 p.m. Information: 384-6367

DEALS, DEALS, DEALS Focus Group

Find where investors find and sell deals, as well as the mechanics of various deals. 6:30 p.m. Rein Center - 4525 Harding Road, Suite 200, Nashville. Fee: Free to members, $35 nonmembers. Information and registration: http://www.reintn.org/

WEDNESDAY, MAY 23

One Hour Wonder

Topic: Secrets to Business Success; presented by Ken Lewellyn. Gallatin Public Library Meeting Room, 123 E. Main Street. Noon-1 p.m. Food provided by Buffalo Wild Wings. This event is exclusive to members of Gallatin area Chamber of Commerce. Reservations required, deadline May 17. Information: 452-4000.

THURSDAY, MAY 24

Downtown Connect Quarterly Coffee

Learn more about downtown’s flourishing co-working scene and how it’s changing the office landscape. WeWork, One Nashville Place, 150 4th Ave. N. 20th floor. 7:30-9 a.m. Fee: Free but registration required. A light breakfast will be served. Information: http://web.nashvillechamber.com/events/Downtown-Connect-Quarterly-Coffee-2117/details

Street Eats

The Nashville Food Truck Association will be donating a portion of proceeds to Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee during May. A gathering of up to 20 local food trucks parked along Deaderick Street between 4th Avenue North and 5th Avenue North each Tuesday and Thursday. 11 a.m.-2 p.m

FRIDAY, MAY 25

Williamson County Town Hall

Topic: City Plan and Capital Improvement Projects-Franklin. Guest Panel: Franklin Mayor Ken Moore, City Administrator Eric Stuckey. Columbia State Community College Community Room, Building A, 1228 Liberty Pike, Franklin. 7:15 a.m. Networking, 7:30-8:30. No charge for Williamson, Inc. business partners and guests. Open to the general public. Williamson, Inc. Town Hall is a monthly community forum featuring elected officials centered on the issues being discussed in the Tennessee Legislature and in Williamson County. Representatives are given a platform to discuss the issues in greater depth with their constituents. The one-hour program is aired on Comcast Channel 3, the county’s public information channel.

Information: http://cmdev.williamsonchamber.com/events/details/town-hall-354180

Full Moon Pickin’ Parties

These Friday night parties, held at the Percy Warner Park Equestrian Center, feature bluegrass music including jam circles and main acts on a stage. Water, soft drinks and up to four beers are included with admission. Food is also available for purchase. Event held monthly from May – October on the Friday night closest to full moon. 7-11 p.m. Fee: adult $20 advance, $25 day of, youth (7-17) $7 advance, $10 day of, children under 6 free. Season passes $100. Proceeds benefit Warner Parks. Warner Park Equestrian Center, 2500 Old Hickory Blvd. Information: http://warnerparks.org/programs-events/events/

SATURDAY, MAY 26

Zzzoofari Slumber

A unique camping experience for families with kids 4-12 years old. Sleep under the stars with the snoozing animals just a short distance away. Enjoy a variety of activities and a full breakfast the next morning. Refer to website for what to bring and activities. Fee: Zoo members (age 4+) $38, non-members (age 4+) $55. Toddlers (age 2-4) $15, Groups of 8+ $30 each. An additional date: September 1. Information: https://www.nashvillezoo.org/upcoming-events/entry/zzzoofari-slumber/instance/5-26-2018

East Nashville Crawfish Bash

This free, family-friendly, pet-friendly event showcases the best of Nashville, from local food and art vendors to local breweries to a music bill stacked with regional acts. East Park, 700 Woodland St., Nashville. Noon -9 p.m. Food and drink will be available for purchase. Fee: $10 - $79.95 VIP tickets available for purchase. VIP tickets guarantee that you get crawfish. The event has sold out of crawfish every year so guests are encouraged to buy tickets ahead of time. Please be sure to claim your VIP tickets by 3 p.m. A rain or shine event. Information: http://eastnashcrawbash.com

THURSDAY, MAY 31

STREET EATS

Enjoy a gathering of up to 20 local food trucks parked along Deaderick Street between 4th Avenue North and 5th Avenue North. Nashville Food Truck Association will be donating a portion of proceeds to Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee during May.

Yum! East for Fannie Battle

Yum!East is a unique tasting event that features East Nashville restaurants, chefs, food artisans and specialty purveyors all showcasing the best of this notable neighborhood’s culinary landscape. Guests can sample bites from 30 of East Nashville’s tastiest residents while enjoying craft beer and wine and great live music. Pavilion East. 6-9 p.m. 21+ event. No children, no pets. Rain or shine, no refunds. Fee: $55 + $5.12 fee. Information: http://www.fanniebattle.org/yumeast/