Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 42 | NO. 19 | Friday, May 11, 2018

Tennessee election panel won't pursue Harwell complaint

Updated 12:17PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — A Tennessee panel has voted not to pursue campaign finance complaints that question House Speaker Beth Harwell's help from a political committee and a $3.1 million self-loan to her Republican gubernatorial campaign.

According to The Tennessean , the Registry of Election Finance voted 3-0 Monday to take no action on three complaints against Harwell, with one member abstaining. The board initially voted 2-2 on a slightly different motion to dismiss the complaints.

Two complaints claim Harwell's political committee helped her campaign beyond legal limits by running a TV ad, sending a mailer and running a website.

A third complaint questions whether Harwell can financially back a $3.1 million self-loan.

Austin McMullen, attorney for Harwell's campaign and political committee, repeated his argument that the ads didn't expressly advocate for Harwell's gubernatorial bid.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0