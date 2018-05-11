Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 42 | NO. 19 | Friday, May 11, 2018

12 communities picked for Tennessee Downtowns program

Updated 7:42AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — State officials say 12 communities in Tennessee will participate in a program aimed at revitalizing their downtown commercial districts.

Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe said Friday that the communities will receive a $15,000 grant to complete a commercial improvement project as part of their inclusion in the Tennessee Downtowns program.

The communities are Alamo, Bell Buckle, Clinton, Dresden, Huntingdon, Jasper, Lexington, Lynnville, Newport, Trenton, Tullahoma and Watertown.

Since 2010, 58 communities have participated in the program. Officials say the selection process was based on historic commercial resources, economic and physical need, demonstrated local effort, overall presentation and probability of success.

In a news release, Rolfe says the program "promotes retail and tourism but also encourages economic growth."

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0