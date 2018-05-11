Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 42 | NO. 19 | Friday, May 11, 2018

Kelly says Trump is "somewhat embarrassed" by Russia probe

Updated 7:17AM
WASHINGTON (AP) — White House chief of staff John Kelly says President Donald Trump is "somewhat embarrassed" by the special counsel's investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

Kelly tells National Public Radio the probe "may not be a cloud" over the White House, but it gets discussed. He says: "When world leaders come in, it's kind of like, you know, Bibi Netanyahu is here ... who's under investigation himself, and it's like, you know, you walk in, and you know, the first couple of minutes of every conversation might revolve around that kind of thing."

Kelly also talks about the Trump administration's efforts to fight illegal immigration. He says most people coming into the country illegally "are not bad people," but says they won't assimilate easily, calling them "overwhelmingly rural people."

