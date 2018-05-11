Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
VOL. 42 | NO. 19 | Friday, May 11, 2018

Goodwill job fair seeks workers for 500 positions

NASHVILLE (AP) — The Goodwill Career Solutions Center is hosting a job fair on May 15 where 18 employers from a variety of industries are seeking workers to fill 500 jobs.

Goodwill officials say the employers include, Aldi, YMCA Fun Company, Metro Nashville Public Schools, FedEx and Walgreens. Goodwill said the pay is up to $21 an hour.

Officials say representatives from the companies will be at the job fair, and Goodwill is advising applicants to dress for success because they might be asked to have an on-site interview. Candidates are also encouraged to bring a resume, photo ID and either their Social Security Card or birth certificate.

The fair on Tuesday will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Career Solutions Center on Herman Street.

