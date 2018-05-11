Cybersecurity firm Uniquest buys ONELAN

VOL. 42 | NO. 19 | Friday, May 11, 2018

Nashville-based Uniguest, a cybersecurity technology specialist, has acquired ONELAN, a digital signage and visual communications company based in the United Kingdom.

Uniquest is a service technology provider in a secure operating system space with a customer-centric approach focused on hospitality, office retail and community living.

ONELAN’s digital signage and visual communications solutions are a natural extension to Uniguest’s current portfolio of products. The combined solutions will assist Uniguest customers in driving guest, shopper and resident engagement in the hospitality, office retail and community living industries respectively.

ONELAN is a global leader in developing and managing visual applications such as digital signage, wayfinding and meeting space bookings. Its footprint spans across 6,000 projects in 50 countries. It operates in the education, corporate, retail and hospitality sectors.

Prior to the ONELAN acquisition, Uniguest operated more than 28,000 devices across 15,000+ locations in 68 countries. Adding ONELAN expands Uniguest’s footprint not only in the U.K. but across Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Australia, as well.

MusiComms coming to Nashville in November

MusiComms, a global initiative dedicated to collaboration between the music and communications industries, has scheduled this year’s event on November 5, 2018 in Nashville. Leaders in music and technology from around the world will come together in a continued effort to define the future of music. This year’s event will also include a technology expo that will demonstrate innovative applications and new distribution models for music.

MusiComms is unique in its focus to find innovative distribution models for music. The event leverages IoT applications for new monetization opportunities and next-gen service provider models for customer engagement.

“This event will change the way you think about the future of music,” says Juliet Shavit, executive director of MusiComms. “This event is not about the latest streaming app. From smart cities to autonomous vehicles, these experts are the real deal. They are defining the roadmap for our digital future, and only they have the power to change the future of the music business through technology.”

Asurion earns placement on 2018 CIO 100 list

Asurion, a Nashville-based technology solutions company, has been recognized as a 2018 CIO 100 recipient by IDG’s CIO.

The 31st annual award program recognizes organizations that exemplify the highest level of operational and strategic excellence in information technology.

Recipients of this year’s CIO 100 Award were selected through a multi-step process, which included a team of external judges who reviewed the nominations for leading-edge IT practices and measurable results. Finally, CIO editors reviewed the judges’ recommendations and selected the final 100.

Asurion was honored for its next-generation cloud-based data architecture and analytics platform which enables self-serve analytics capabilities across the enterprise and powers several AI applications like a customer recommendation engine that learns from all customer interactions to deliver a hyper-personalized tech help experience.

Pandora announces live Nashville show

Pandora, the largest streaming music provider in the U.S., will host a live celebration in the heart of Nashville on June 5, featuring performances by top country music talent Lady Antebellum, Carly Pearce and Morgan Evans. Fans can RSVP now for free event admission at Marathon Music Works.

“Pandora is deeply committed to country music and so is our audience which is illustrated by the fact that country is a top format on our platform,” says Jeff Zuchowski, vice president of artist marketing and industry relations at Pandora. “We’re thrilled to have Carly Pearce and Morgan Evans – both Pandora’s 2018 Country Artists to Watch – and Lady Antebellum provide our loyal country fans an opportunity to experience this amazing live show in the heart of Nashville.”

Gateway Packaging acquired by ProAmpac

Gateway Packaging Company, headquartered in White House, has been purchased by ProAmpac, one of the nation’s largest packaging companies.

Gateway is one of the largest pet food packaging manufacturers in North America offering a wide array of products including multi-wall bags, stand-up pouches, small- and large-format quad-seal bags, box pouches, roll stock, treat bags and hybrid bags. Gateway’s products are also sold to the human care and institutional markets.

“The acquisition of Gateway expands our product offering with the addition of multi-wall bags while also increasing our manufacturing capacity of several pouch formats,’’ says Greg Tucker, CEO of ProAmpac. “Gateway will allow us to deliver even more value and services to our customers.”

Cincinnati-based ProAmpac is owned by PPC Partners along with management and other co-investors. With the addition of Gateway, ProAmpac has 33 sites globally with nearly 3,700 employees supplying more than 5,000 customers in 90 countries. Gateway will be integrated into ProAmpac’s Extrusion and Laminations division, led by Tom Loewald, division president.

NHI buys 5 facilities in Ohio, Pennsylvania

National Health Investors, Inc., based in Murfreesboro, has acquired five assisted living/memory care communities totaling 320 units.

The total investment is $69,750,000, inclusive of $500,000 in capitalized transaction costs and $1,750,000 for capital improvements. The communities will be leased to an affiliate of Bickford Senior Living at an initial rate of 6.85% with annual fixed escalators and a 15-year maturity. The purchase was funded with a draw on NHI’s revolving credit facility.

The acquired assets are located in Columbus and Cleveland, Ohio and Erie, Pennsylvania. NHI’s business relationship with Bickford extends to 52 leased assets plus 3 in development.

CBL closes on loan secured by Galleria

CBL Properties has announced that it, along with its 50% joint venture partner, closed on a $155.0 million ($77.5 million at CBL’s share) non-recourse loan secured by CoolSprings Galleria.

CBL owns CoolSprings Galleria in a 50/50 joint venture with TIAA and APG, as managed by TH Real Estate, an affiliate of Nuveen (the investment management unit of TIAA.

The 10-year loan bears interest at a fixed rate of 4.839%.

Proceeds from the loan were used to retire the existing $97.7 million loan, which bore interest at a fixed rate of 6.98% and was scheduled to mature in June. CBL’s share of nearly $29 million in excess proceeds will be immediately utilized to reduce outstanding balances on its unsecured lines of credit.

Werthan Granite bought by Sims-Lohman

Nashville’s Werthan Granite has been bought by Cincinnati based Sims-Lohman, the nation’s largest provider of kitchen cabinets and granite and quartz countertops to building professionals.

Werthan has 44 employees and generated more than $5 million in sales last year.

Sims-Lohman has 20 sales showroom locations across six states. They have three regional distribution centers and now, five state-of-the-art granite and quartz countertop manufacturing plants.

Forbes puts Vanderbilt on ‘Best Employers’ list

Vanderbilt University has made Forbes’ “America’s Best Employers 2018” list for the first time.

Vanderbilt is ranked 164 among 500 large companies and institutions. Large companies are defined as having more than 5,000 employees. The list is based on an independent, anonymous survey of 30,000 U.S. employees.

“We are honored to receive this national recognition,” says Eric Kopstain, vice chancellor for administration. “Vanderbilt is indeed a special community at the crossroads of learning and discovery where diversity of culture, thinking, learning and leading is continually sought and celebrated.

“We are pleased that our values are reflected in this ranking.”

Forbes worked with Statista, a market research company, to collect the opinions of U.S. workers.

Intermedix makes best Midsize Employers list

Intermedix has been listed in Forbes’ 2018 America’s Best Midsize Employers ratings.

The company ranked fifth overall in the health care equipment and services category.

This is the first time Intermedix has been recognized by the publication as one of the best U.S. companies and appeared on the annual list.

Intermedix was the highest ranked company headquartered in Nashville to make the list.

The Best Midsize Employers’ list is for companies employing at least 1,000 people in their U.S.-operations.

“It’s a huge honor to be acknowledged by Forbes as one of our country’s best mid-sized employers,” says Joel Portice, CEO of Intermedix. “Our team members have always been guided and inspired by our values and mission of serving those who save lives.”

Intermedix has 10 main offices located in the United States, as well as offices in the United Kingdom, New Zealand and Lithuania.