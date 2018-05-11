Pinnacle’s Collier named top program manager

VOL. 42 | NO. 19 | Friday, May 11, 2018

Collier

Bank Investment Consultant magazine has named branch manager Gary Collier No. 1 nationwide among the top managers of investment services programs at banks and credit unions. He has appeared on the list several times before, but this is his first time to earn the top spot.

The list features well-rounded professionals and looked at several criteria that show growth and efficiency. These include the number of advisors they oversee, team assets under management, annual team production, percentage growth in AUM, percentage growth in production and production per advisor.

Collier has nearly 30 years of experience in investment management and started at Pinnacle in 2009.

Bank Investment Consultant earlier this year named four Pinnacle Asset Management financial consultants to its list of the Top 100 Bank Advisors in the U.S. Brock Kidd earned the No. 1 rank, followed by Jamie Hare at No. 20, Brick Sturgeon at No. 47 and Barry Moody at No. 62.

Also:

Willoughby

Rachel Willoughby has joined Pinnacle Financial Partners as a senior vice president and trust services advisor. She is based in Pinnacle’s downtown Nashville office at Pinnacle at Symphony Place. Willoughby comes to Pinnacle from Fifth Third Bank, where she was a senior client service advisor for the Private Bank division. During her 14 years with Fifth Third, she also served as a customer service manager for the company’s financial center. Willoughby began her career in 1998 at Bank of America. She is a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University with a degree in organizational leadership.

Fox

Pinnacle Financial Partners is expanding the scope of one of its signature teams with the addition of veteran financial advisor Tom Fox to the music and entertainment group. Pinnacle already is the official bank of the Tennessee Titans, Memphis Grizzlies and FedEx Forum and has several related client relationships. Fox has 29 years of experience in financial services, all of it working in the sports and entertainment industries. He comes most recently from Wells Fargo, where he was a senior vice president of private banking. Before that, he worked at US Bank as the managing director of the Private Client Reserve for Entertainment and Pro Sports. He also spent time at SunTrust as a vice president in the music industry group. Fox earned his bachelor’s degree at Birmingham-Southern College.

Frizzell rejoins Fifth Third as VP, area sales manager

Frizell

Justin Frizzell has rejoined Fifth Third Bank as a mortgage area sales manager for the Middle Tennessee market.

In this role, Frizzell will manage an existing mortgage team with a mission is to create mortgage loan solutions for customers looking to purchase or refinance their family’s home.

Frizzell brings more than 15 years of experience in the consumer mortgage business to this new role. Prior to returning to Fifth Third Mortgage, Frizzell held a senior wealth management mortgage loan officer role at Bank of America.

Carney Joins VILLAGE as chief of broker services

Carney

After facilitating the transactions of more than 7,500 Middle Tennessee homes with Rudy Title & Escrow, real estate attorney Loy Carney is moving to VILLAGE as chief of broker services.

Carney will work with the broker team to mentor and motivate agents, engage in agent recruitment and oversee the agent services VILLAGE provides.

With the addition of Carney, VILLAGE now has two in-house legal counselors, the other being Chris Andaya, COO of VILLAGE.

A Nashville native, Carney holds a degree in business administration from Belmont University and is a graduate of Nashville School of Law.

Vanderbilt Health adds VP of Patient Access Services

Griffin

Lisa Griffin, MBA, CCCM, has joined Vanderbilt Health as vice president of Patient Access Services.

In this new role, Griffin will develop and execute strategies to achieve improvements in service delivery and patient access. This includes developing novel ways to standardize referrals, improve provider data management and simplify patient access points in order to improve the patient experience.

Griffin has more than 30 years of experience in healthcare, with most of that time spent in healthcare management at the Cleveland Clinic. She joins Vanderbilt Health from Houston Methodist Hospital, where she served in several leadership roles including hospital systems director of patient access.

Mancini named president of TN Medical Association

Mancini

Knoxville surgeon Matthew L. Mancini has been named president of the Tennessee Medical Association, the state’s largest professional organization for doctors. As president, Mancini will serve as the public spokesperson and official representative for TMA’s more than 9,000 members. He also will hold a seat on the TMA Board of Trustees.

Mancini earned a degree from the University of Notre Dame, completed medical school at Mercer University and completed his residency in general surgery at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, where he still practices today with University Surgeons Associates.

He is board certified in general surgery and has held several academic and hospital appointments in the Knoxville area during the past decade, including serving as Chief of the Division of General Surgery at the UT Graduate School of Medicine since 2014.

Mancini was chair of the TMA Board of Trustees from 2011-2012 and has served on several TMA committees. He was also president of the Knoxville Academy of Medicine – TMA’s local medical society – in 2012-2013.

Mancini is the 164th president of the TMA and succeeds Nita W. Shumaker, a pediatrician in Chattanooga.

Bailey honored as top entrepreneur

Bailey

Andy Bailey, CEO and Founder of Petra Coach, an executive coaching firm, was named the winner of a Gold Stevie Award for Entrepreneur of the Year in the Business & Professional Services category of the 16th Annual American Business Awards.

Bailey founded Petra Coach in 2011 and has since helped companies across the U.S. succeed by building strong company cultures and setting clear, measurable goals through implementation of the Rockefeller Habits. Since its founding, Petra Coach has grown from one team member to 15, and the company’s revenue has more than quadrupled.

Awards will be presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Monday, June 11.

More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were received this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Startup of the Year, Executive of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Live Event of the Year and App of the Year, among others.

TN STEM Network hires new director

Watkins

The Tennessee STEM Innovation Network, a public/private partnership between the Tennessee Department of Education and Battelle, announced today that Sandy Watkins has been hired to lead the network’s statewide efforts as director.

Watkins, a native of Bristol, was the founding principal of the Innovation Academy of Northeast Tennessee. Prior to leading the school, Watkins served as STEM and science coordinator for Sullivan County Schools and was previously a classroom teacher.

Most recently, Watkins has served as a consultant for Battelle, working to advance leadership development at the school level while also seeking to advance innovative school designs that foster STEM opportunities for students.