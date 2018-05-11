VOL. 42 | NO. 19 | Friday, May 11, 2018

REIN Event. Which Properties Do I Buy? Second of a three-part course exploring how financing works in real estate. What is a deal? What isn’t? This workshop is deal analysis overload. Tech Hill Commons, 500 Interstate Blvd., Suite 210, Nashville. 12:30-5 p.m. Fee: $249 and up, see website for details. Registration with prepayment required. Event Leader: Phillip Rykwalder. Information Additional topics: June 1: Where Do I Find Deals?

MAY 11-12

Musicians Corner

This free, family-friendly open to the public event is a summer must do for locals and tourists. Musician Corner takes place Friday and Saturday during May and June at Centennial Park. Pre-show festivities on Saturdays has food trucks, beer and wine garden, and kidsville activities. Live music begins at 1 p.m. 5-9 p.m. Friday, all acoustic. Noon-6 p.m. Saturday. Information

-- Friday: Joe Purdy & Amber Rubarth, Striking Matches and Reuben Bidez

-- Saturday: Nikki Lane, Lillie Mae, Robbie Fulks, and Viva Mexico

SATURDAY, MAY 12

Salon@615

John Meacham in conversation with Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam, explores American politics in discussion of The Soul of America. Montgomery Bell Academy, 4001 Harding Pike, 2 p.m. Ticket: $33.50 and includes copy of book. Information Other Salon@ 615 events this month:

-- Monday, May 14, Charles Frazier and Paula McLain in conversation with Ann Patchett. Main Library, 6:15 p.m. Free.

-- Wednesday, May 16, Mark Bittman discusses his new book, How to Grill Everything. War Memorial Building, 301 Sixth Ave. N. Tickets: $39.50 and include a signed copy of the book.

-- Friday, May 18, Salon @ 615 with Cal Turner, Jr. in conversation with Dave Ramsey, discusses his book, My Father’s Business: The Small-Town Values That Built Dollar General into a Billion-Dollar Company. Shamblin Auditorium, Lipscomb University, 4001 Granny White Pike. 7 p.m. Free.

-- Saturday, May 19, Michael Ondaatje discusses his new book, Warlight. Parnassus Books, Hillsboro Plaza, 3900 Hillsboro Pike. 4 p.m. Free.

Iroquois Steeplechase

The Iroquois Steeplechase is the premier spring race in American steeplechase and Music City’s traditional rite of spring. Seven races are held throughout the day at Percy Warner Park, and the event typically attracts more than 25,000 spectators. Benefitting Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital. Tickets: General admission $20, Tailgating $600, includes 8 armbands. 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m. 2500 Old Hickory Blvd, 37221. Information: https://www.iroquoissteeplechase.org

Margarita Festival

Walk of Fame Park, 121 4th Ave. S, 3-6 p.m. This is a 21 and over event. Fee; $45 in advance. Information

Summer Fest

The Hendersonville Chamber of Commerce salutes Sumner County Music Legends while showing off the City by the Lake. Sanders Ferry Park. 2-8 p.m. Hot Air balloon rides, boat show, kids zone, food trucks, live entertainment. Special tribute to Sumner County music legends. Information

Entertainment schedule:

2 p.m.- WHIN Radio Kick Off

3 p.m. - Kyle Jennings

4 p.m.- Brent Hughes

5 p.m.- Sucker Punch Band

6 p.m.- Eric Holmgren

7 p.m.- Unlikely Suspects

THROUGH MAY 12

Far Out Nashville

Psychedelic Music and arts festival at Mercy Lounge, Third Man Records, and The High Watt. Featuring national and local musicians, a film festival, art installations, artisanal goods and more. A portion of the funds will benefit MAPS, a nonprofit research and educational organization. Fee: $10 and up. Information

THROUGH MAY 19

Nashville Film Festival

Over 300 films from around the world, sharing diverse stories through the art of filmmaking, will be show during the 10-day celebration. Various levels of passes are available. Regal Hollywood Stadium 27 at 100 Oaks. Information

THROUGH MAY 27

Holocaust Violins on display at Nashville Library

The Violins of Hope are a collection of restored instruments played by Jewish musicians during The Holocaust. These instruments have survived concentration camps, pogroms and many long journeys to tell remarkable stories of injustice, suffering, resilience and survival. The Nashville Symphony is bringing the Violins of Hope to Nashville to facilitate a citywide dialogue about music, art, social justice and free expression. Open regular library hours. Information

SUNDAY, MAY 13

Jazz on the Cumberland

This summer concert series is held once a month on Sundays May through November. Bring your blanket and lawn chairs to enjoy some of the best local, regional, and national jazz artists. There will be food trucks and concessions available at each concert, and $5 parking in Lot R of the LP Field. This is an alcohol-free event. 5:30-8 P.M. Cumberland Park, 592 1st Street. Information

-- Additional 2018 Dates: June 17, July 15, Aug. 19, Sept. 16, Oct. 21 and Nov. 11

MONDAY, MAY 14

Gallatin Chamber of Commerce Membership Luncheon

Speaker, Mike Krause, Executive Director, Tennessee Higher Education Commission. Topic, Tennessee’s Higher Education. Welch College, 1045 Bison Trail, Gallatin. 11:30 a.m-1 p.m. Fee: $18 for reservations made by noon on previous Friday. $20 after the deadline. Non-members $25. Reservations are required. Catering by Gallatin High School Culinary Arts Students. Information

REIN Event

The Main Event with Tony Youngs: 7 Ways to Profit in the Hidden Market. The hidden market is the wave of the future. Tony will teach you how to find 20+ hidden market properties per week. The presentation will cover:

-- How to earn a consistent monthly income

-- How to develop a system and the discipline to apply it

-- How to deal with defaulting owners, discount liens and 2nd mortgages

-- How to buy defaulted notes

-- How to build a list of cash buyers, by unlisted distressed properties, and hidden market houses with no for sale signs.

5:30-6:15 p.m. Dinner and breakout session. 6:40-8:45 p.m. general meeting and featured presentation. Fee: Guests $35, Guest couple $50, Members free. Everyone must pre-register. Tech Hill Commons, 500 Interstate Blvd.’s., Suite 210, Nashville 37210. Information: http://www.reintn.org/

TUESDAY, MAY 15

Street Eats

A gathering of up to 20 local food trucks parked along Deaderick Street between 4th Avenue North and 5th Avenue North each Tuesday and Thursday. 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Chamber North Meet-Up

Join North Nashville business and community leaders after work to mingle and talk about news relevant to the North Nashville region. Registration for this monthly event is requested. The first 15 guests to arrive will receive a free beer from The Picnic Tap. Nashville Farmers Market, The Picnic Tap, 900 Rosa L. Parks Blvd. 4:30-6 p.m. Information

Eating Smart and Moving More

UT Extension Office is hosting a series of workshops Tuesday’s through June 19. Learn how to cook, save money on food, plan meals, eat well, keep your food safe and be active. Extension Office, 658 Hartsville Pike in Gallatin. 5-6:15 p.m. Free. Information: 452-1423, Jenny Biggs.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 16

Chamber West Monthly Networking Coffee

An opportunity to network with area Chamber members over breakfast and coffee. Learn more about Chamber West’s initiatives and find out how you can get involved in the continued success of this area. Topic: Active Shooter Situation Training with West Precinct Crime Prevention Officer Ericka Cole. Hampton Inn & Suites Green Hills, 2324 Crestmoor Road, Nashville. 8-9:15 a.m. Free event, registration required. $20 for future members after two complimentary visits. Information: mwortendyke@nashvillechamber.com, http://web.nashvillechamber.com/events

THURSDAY, MAY 17

Chamber North Quarterly Meeting

This meeting will focus on Nashville’s diverse sports scene. Chamber North serves Chamber members in the 37207, 37208, 37189, 37218 and 37228 zip codes, including MetroCenter, Jefferson Street/Germantown, Trinity Lane, Dickerson Road, Whites Creek, Briley Parkway and Bordeaux. 312 Pizza Company, 371 Monroe Street. 8-9:30 a.m. Coffee and a light breakfast will be served. Registration required. Fee: Free to members, future member free for first 2 visits. Information

Street Eats

A gathering of up to 20 local food trucks parked along Deaderick Street between 4th Avenue North and 5th Avenue North each Tuesday and Thursday. 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

FRIDAY, MAY 18

Night Market

The restaurants and shops stay open late and there are artisans, farmers, and live music. The events are free to attend and family-friendly. Beer, cocktails, and wine are available for purchase. 5-9 p.m. Nashville Farmers Market, 900 Rosa L. Parks Blvd.

MAY 18-19

Musicians Corner

This free, family-friendly open to the public event is a summer must do for locals and tourists. Musician Corner takes place Friday and Saturday during May and June at Centennial Park. Pre-show festivities on Saturdays has food trucks, beer and wine garden, and kidsville activities and live music. 5-9 p.m. Friday all Acoustic. Noon-6 p.m. Saturday. Information

-- Friday: Andrew Combs, Dylan LeBlanc, Angel Snow

-- Saturday: Karen Elson, AJ & The Jiggawatts, Cordovas and Jeff Carl

SATURDAY, MAY 19

Nashville Diaper Dash 5k and Diaper Drive

Shelby Bottoms Park. 6:30 a.m. packet pick up begins. 7 a.m. event begins. Family friendly event with bounce castle, craft table, firetruck and more. Fee: $30. Information

Nashville Rosé Festival

The festival benefits the Tennessee Breast Cancer Coalition and will feature over 70 rosé wines, beers and cocktails. Live music and live fire section with chef selections and samples. East Park, 700 Woodland Street. Noon-5 p.m. Fee: $60. Information

SUNDAY, MAY 20

Mutt Strutt 5K

Every year at the Music City Mutt Strutt more than 1,000 people and pooches alike will gather to strut their stuff for the Nashville Humane Association to provide care and love to the animals entrusted to us each day. The event is outdoors, fun for the whole family and medals will be awarded to all runners and special prizes at the event. Shelby Park @ Shelby Avenue & South 20th Street. 7 a.m. Fee: $15, includes medal. Information

TUESDAY, MAY 22

Gallatin Chamber Networking Power Lunch

Lunch and casual networking each Tuesday at various restaurants in the area. All attendees are responsible for the cost of their own meal. Osaka Japanese Restaurant, 223 W. Main Street. 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Information: 452-4000

FRIDAY, MAY 25

Full Moon Pickin’ Parties

These unique Friday night parties, held at the Percy Warner Park Equestrian Center, feature bluegrass music including jam circles and main acts on a stage. Water, soft drinks, and up to four beers are included with admission. Food is also available for purchase. Event held monthly from May – October on the Friday night closest to full moon. 7-11 p.m. Fee: adult $20 advance, $25 day of, youth (7-17) $7 advance, $10 day of, Children under 6 free. Season passes $100. Proceeds benefit Warner Parks. Warner Park Equestrian Center, 2500 Old Hickory Blvd. Information