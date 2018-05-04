Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 42 | NO. 18 | Friday, May 04, 2018

UTC, former VU coach Foster retires, ends career with 903 wins

CHATTANOOGA (AP) — Chattanooga's Jim Foster, whose teams won 256 games while at Vanderbilt, is retiring after a four-decade career in which he won more than 900 games. He's the only women's basketball coach to earn NCAA Tournament bids with four different schools.

The school said in a statement Tuesday the 69-year-old coach wanted to spend more time with his family.

Foster had a 903-347 record. He went 120-40 at Chattanooga the last five years after going 248-126 at St. Joseph's, 256-99 at Vanderbilt and 279-82 at Ohio State.

The only other women's basketball coaches with at least 900 wins are former Tennessee coach Pat Summitt, Stanford's Tara VanDerveer, Connecticut's Geno Auriemma, North Carolina's Sylvia Hatchell, Bentley's Barbara Sevens, Rutgers' C. Vivian Stringer and former Texas coach Jody Conradt.

