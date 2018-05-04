Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 42 | NO. 18 | Friday, May 04, 2018

Gannett reports $377K loss in first quarter

Updated 7:21AM
MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — Gannett Co. on Monday reported a loss of $377,000 in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the McLean, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 13 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 2 cents per share.

The newspaper publisher posted revenue of $723 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $723.9 million.

Gannett Co. expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.93 billion to $3.03 billion.

Gannett Co. shares have decreased 16 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has stayed nearly flat.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GCI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GCI

