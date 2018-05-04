Stocks close higher on Wall Street

VOL. 42 | NO. 18 | Friday, May 04, 2018

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks closed higher on Wall Street, adding to the market's gains from last week.

Technology companies and banks pulled the market higher on Monday. Energy companies also rose as the price of crude oil closed above $70 a barrel for the first time since November 2014.

Microsoft rose 1.1 percent and Bank of America climbed 1.2 percent. Exxon Mobil added 1.1 percent.

Beverage makers and other consumer goods companies were among the laggards.

The S&P 500 index rose 9 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,672.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 94 points, or 0.4 percent, to 24,357. The Nasdaq composite climbed 55 points, or 0.8 percent, to 7,265.

Bond prices didn't move much. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note held steady at 2.95 percent.