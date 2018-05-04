Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 42 | NO. 18 | Friday, May 04, 2018

Waffle House shooting suspect to undergo mental health test

NASHVILLE (AP) — A man accused of killing four people at a Tennessee Waffle House will undergo a mental health evaluation before going to court.

A judge on Monday granted a request by the defendant's lawyer that he get an outpatient evaluation before moving forward with court proceedings.

Travis Reinking faces multiple charges in the April 22 shooting, including four counts of criminal homicide. Police said the 29-year-old man was wearing only a green jacket when he opened fire outside the Nashville Waffle House and then stormed the restaurant with an AR-15 rifle. Police say more bloodshed was averted when a quick-thinking restaurant patron wrestled the weapon away from him.

Reinking's attorney didn't comment to reporters after the hearing. A spokesman for the district attorney's office said a judge has issued a gag order.

