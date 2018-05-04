Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 42 | NO. 18 | Friday, May 04, 2018

Trump says he'd 'love to' talk to Mueller, wants fairness

Updated 9:34AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he would "love to" speak to special counsel Robert Mueller in the Russia probe but tells reporters he wants to ensure he'd be "treated fairly."

Speaking to reporters on the South Lawn on Friday, Trump again expressed interest in consenting to an interview.

The president says, "I would love to go. Nothing I want to do more." But he says he needs to "find that we're going to be treated fairly because everybody sees it now and it's a pure witch hunt."

Trump's comments come as he is now being advised by former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani.

Giuliani has warned Trump against sitting down for an interview with Mueller and has suggested the president needs to place limits on his level of cooperation.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0