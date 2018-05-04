Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 42 | NO. 18 | Friday, May 04, 2018

Haslam to make Europe economic development trip

Updated 7:14AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe are heading to Europe on state business.

A news release says the trip from Friday until May 11 aims to strengthen ties with European businesses and increase foreign direct investment in Tennessee.

The trip will include stops in the United Kingdom, Sweden, Germany, Austria and Italy.

Haslam and Rolfe will travel on the inaugural British Airways Flight from Nashville International Airport to Heathrow Airport in London. They will pitch a number of European businesses interested in setting up operations in the southeast U.S.

The state says there are more than 560 European-owned businesses that operate in Tennessee, employing approximately 71,000 Tennesseans.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0