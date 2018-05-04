Stocks end mostly lower on Wall Street

VOL. 42 | NO. 18 | Friday, May 04, 2018

NEW YORK (AP) — Losses for health care companies and banks left stocks lower, although a late push for technology and industrial companies helped the market avoid a steeper decline.

The Dow Jones industrial average managed a tiny gain, thanks to a rise in Boeing, erasing an earlier loss of 393 points.

AIG slumped 5.3 percent and prescription drug distributor Cardinal Health plunged 21.4 percent.

Tesla fell 5.5 percent after reporting a big loss. Investors were puzzled when CEO Elon Musk mocked questions from analysts during the company's conference call.

The S&P 500 index slid 5 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,629.

The Dow edged up 5 points to 23,930. The Nasdaq fell 12 points, or 0.2 percent, to 7,088.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.95 percent.