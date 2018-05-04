Wiseman, Dinkins are Francis Guess honorees

VOL. 42 | NO. 18 | Friday, May 04, 2018

Wiseman

The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee is presenting its third annual Francis S. Guess Bridge to Equality Award to retired U.S. District Court Judge Thomas A. Wiseman Jr. and State Court of Appeals Judge Richard H. Dinkins at the Francis S. Guess Bridge to Equality Award Luncheon on May 11 at the Music City Center’s Davidson Ballroom.

The award honors the memory of civil rights trailblazer and civic leader Francis S. Guess and recognizes those who spur innovation leading to equality.

Attorneys Z. Alexander Looby and Avon Williams Jr. filed the first school desegregation case, Kelley v Nashville Board of Education, in Nashville in 1956. It was just two years after the U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark 9-0 decision in the Brown v Board of Education case, in which the court declared state laws establishing separate public schools for black and white students to be unconstitutional.

Wiseman helped Middle Tennessee navigate the long legal journey to progress on race, health care for the poor, the war on drugs and served as presiding judge in the long-running Metro schools desegregation case. He retired in 2013 as a U.S. District Court judge after 35 years of service.

Wiseman, 87, is a 1952 graduate of Vanderbilt University and earned a law degree from Vanderbilt School of Law in 1954. After a two-year stint in the U.S. Army and several years in private practice as an attorney in his hometown of Tullahoma and later Winchester, he served as a member of the state House of Representatives from 1964-68 and as treasurer of the State of Tennessee from 1971-74.

In 1978, President Jimmy Carter nominated Wiseman to a seat in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee. Wiseman was soon involved in hearings for the ongoing schools desegregation case.

Wiseman’s other judicial career highlights included presiding over the end of a federal lawsuit to dismantle the dual system – one for blacks and one for whites – in the state’s higher-education system, as well as the end of a 14-year-old lawsuit against the state of Tennessee over health care provided to children around the state.

Dinkins

Dinkins, in successfully representing the plaintiffs in Nashville’s school desegregation case, greatly influenced the well-being of schoolchildren of all races, creeds and color. He has served as a judge in the Tennessee Court of Appeals since 2008.

Born in Nashville and raised in Memphis, Dinkins, 65, earned a degree from Denison University and graduated from the Vanderbilt University School of Law in 1977. He first became in involved in the consolidated desegregation case while a third-year law student clerking for Avon Williams Jr.

An alumnus of Leadership Nashville, Dinkins also serves as an adjunct professor at Lipscomb University’s Institute for Law, Justice and Society. His civic work has included serving on the boards of LEAD Public Schools, Oasis Center, Tennessee Alliances for Legal Services, and Tennessee Jazz and Blues Society.

Previous winners of the Francis S. Guess Bridge to Equality Award include civic leader Ben R. Rechter and U.S. District Court Judge Waverly Crenshaw. Information

Integrated Healing names Rebrovick president, CEO

Rebrovick

Integrated Healing Technologies, LLC, a negative pressure wound therapy and advanced wound therapy company, has hired Linda Rebrovick as president and CEO. Rebrovick became the senior client partner of Morgan Samuels in 2016. There she was responsible for client relationships and executive and board search in the technology and health care industries.

In her previous role as CEO of Consensus Point, Rebrovick led the growth of the Nashville-based firm, which serves some of the world’s largest consumer products and services companies.

Over the past 20 years, Rebrovick’s private and public company board experience has also included KPMG LLP, Tribridge Enterprises, Pinnacle Financial Partners and Western Express.

Rebrovick, who ran for Nashville mayor in 2015, is a graduate of Auburn University and has been recognized as one of the Top 400 Women Graduates of the past 100 years.

Jeter joins Aegis as senior medical policy advisor

Jeter

Dr. Elaine Jeter has joined Aegis Sciences Corporation as senior medical policy advisor.

Jeter will assist with both regulatory and medical coverage policy engagement and compliance, new and existing managed care relationships, and development of appropriate evidence-based clinical utility evidence for Aegis’s new and innovative testing services.

Jeter previously was the senior medical director at Palmetto GBA. She has practiced surgical pathology and directed clinical laboratories in academia and the private practice. She completed her medical school and residency training at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

Nashville architecture firm promotes 3 team members

Beauvals

Schneider

The architecture firm Building Ideas has promoted architects Michelle Beauvais and Samantha Schneider to associate. They also will serve as members of the leadership team.

Anderson

Heidi Anderson has been promoted to director of business development and client relations for the firm.

Prior to joining Building Ideas in 2009, Beauvais was part of the team responsible for the building information modeling and construction documentation for the 29-story LEED Gold certified, Pinnacle at Symphony Place. She has worked on more than 100 building projects at Building Ideas including commercial core and shell high rise, commercial interior architecture, mixed use, multi-family, educational, religious, residential and adaptive use.

Beauvais earned her architecture degree from Louisiana State University and is LEED accredited.

A native of Nashville, Schneider earned her architecture degree from the University of Tennessee where she was a team member of the award-winning Solar Decathlon House sponsored by the U.S. Department of Energy and presented in Washington, D.C.

Since joining Building Ideas in 2009, she has designed and managed more than 80 projects ranging from religious, non-profit and educational to mixed use, residential and adaptive use.

Anderson joined the firm in August 2016. Previously, she served as branch and sales manager of Dennis School Uniform Co.

Tivity Health adds chief brand officer

Yerganian

Franklin-based Tivity Health, a provider of fitness and health improvement programs, has hired Arra Yerganian as chief brand officer.

As CBO, Yerganian is responsible for creating and executing a comprehensive, differentiated and unified brand voice and marketing and communications strategy that provides innovative, member-driven and value-added solutions.

Previously, Yerganian served as CMO/chief experience officer for Sutter Health, One Medical Group and the University of Phoenix.

A graduate of Boston University and Harvard Business School’s Executive Education Strategic Marketing Management program, he began his marketing career in 1985 at Procter & Gamble, serving as international market manager for multiple international markets.

TN Veterinary Medical Association names Board

Reel

The Tennessee Veterinary Medical Association recently named its 2018 executive board. The newly elected officers are:

President: Russell Reel, DVM, Morristown Animal Hospital, Morristown

President-elect: Danny Walker, DVM, University of Tennessee at Martin

Vice president: Matt Povlovich, DVM, Tennessee Equine Hospital, Thompson’s Station

Secretary/treasurer: Margaret (Midge) Phillips, DVM, Clovercroft Veterinary Hospital, Franklin

Immediate past president: Joe Ed Conn, DVM, Belle Meade Animal Hospital, Nashville

Six members-at-large also were elected to represent East, West and Middle Tennessee. They are: Joanne Hibbs, DVM, Tazewell Pike Animal Clinic, Corryton; Robert Monin, DVM, Mountain Empire Large Animal Hospital, Johnson City; Bob Parker, DVM, Shelby Center Hospital for Animals, Bartlett; Jeremy Keen, DVM, Collierville; Doug Balthaser, DVM, Tennessee Department of Agriculture, Nashville; and Julie Buford, DVM, Nashville Veterinary Specialists, Nashville.

Deloris Green Gaines, CMP, serves as the executive director.