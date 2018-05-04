VOL. 42 | NO. 18 | Friday, May 04, 2018

State of Metro Address. The public is encouraged to attend, and seating will be on a first-come, first-served basis. Grand Reading Room, Nashville Public Library, 615 Church Street. 10 a.m. Information, RSVP

FRIDAY, MAY 4

First Friday: Your Small Business Resource

Topic: The Pope, Politics, and Pepsi. Topics that divide us and how to discuss them civilly. Speaker: Matt Milligan, J.D. Academic Director for the Institute of Conflict Management Lipscomb University. E|Spaces, 1550 W McEwen Dr., Suite #300, Franklin. 7:30-9 a.m. Free. Information

The Business Case for High-quality Early Education

This new half-day event will explore why business leaders should engage in discussion and action on early education, particularly Pre-K, for children ages 0-5. Spark Downtown, 147 Fourth Ave. N. 8-11:30 a.m. Registration required. Information

H.E.A.L. Nashville

Promoting the art of listening, giving the space to share a story and providing the freedom to discover creative genius. Learn the moving stories of the founders of d2e, Urban Confessional, & Stronger Self Project. Learn how to transform past a comfort zone and invest time into becoming the person you always wanted to be. Downtown Presbyterian Church, 154 5th Ave. N., Nashville. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Suggested donation $20, Reservation requested. Space is limited. Information

Eat the Street

Franklin’s first festival of trucks will feature more than 30 food trucks. Great food and fun, benefiting 21st District Recovery Court in their ongoing battle against addiction. Bicentennial Park, 400 5th Avenue N., Franklin. 5-10 p.m. Information

MAY 4-6

Spring Tennessee Craft Fair

Tennessee Craft hosts its annual celebration of craft on the lower lawn of Centennial Park. The public is invited to browse handmade crafts presented by veteran craftsmen and artist. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Information

SATURDAY, MAY 5

Strawberry Festival

Produce Place, 4000 Murphy Road, will host its ninth annual Strawberry Fest. The festival will feature fresh strawberries, local music and more than 20 local vendors. The free event takes place from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. and is kid-friendly.

Multicultural Arts Festival

Arts & crafts, African Dancers and Drummers, Chinese Dancers, Afro Latin Dancers, School exhibits and kids events. Free. Springfield Civic Center, 401 N. Main Street, Springfield. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Information

State Museum Closing Party

Wish the Tennessee State Museum well as it prepares to move to its new building at Bicentennial Mall State Park. One of the museum’s most cherished and iconic artifacts is its 1860s Conestoga wagon, at the Museum’s current location. The Museum is inviting the public to help “Pack the Wagon” at this free event. Visitors will enjoy a “Wishes & Memories” Post-it wall, where guests will be invited to share their wishes for the new Museum and their memories of the old location. Attendees will have an opportunity to mail a postcard to themselves and be notified when the new Museum opens. In addition to crafts, refreshments, entertainment, discounts at the Museum Store and free giveaways, there will also be a “Selfie Station” in front of the Conestoga Wagon. Free. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 505 Deaderick St. Information

Strawberry Jubilee

Local grown strawberries, live music, cooking demonstrations, cake contest and kids activities. The Nashville Farmers Market, 900 Rosa L. Parks Blvd. 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Downtown Derby Bed Race

A competition benefitting the T.J. Martell Foundation in which teams build and decorate their own “beds” to race up 5th Avenue South to Bridgestone Plaza, all in support of cancer research. Teams that raise the most money can earn “head starts” on race day. The winning team will be presented with the Winners’ Cup at a post-race ceremony at Bridgestone Plaza. “Best Decorated” and “Best in Spirit” will also be crowned. Registration: $500 for team of five. Parade of beds at 9:30 a.m. Race at 10 a.m. Fifth Avenue at Broadway. Information

Great Features Gala

Boys & Girls Clubs of Middle Tennessee will welcome country music superstar Brad Paisley to its annual Great Features Gala. Paisley will headline the event supporting outreach programs serving more than 4,000 youth. Tickets are $350 per person. Tables for 10 $3,000, with a portion tax deductible. Omni Hotel, 250 5th Avenue South, 5-9 p.m. Information and tickets, 983-6836.

First Saturday Art Crawl

Art galleries throughout downtown host receptions and art openings, presenting local and world-renowned artists and artwork. The galleries offer rare opportunities to view diverse exhibitions featuring every genre of art. Admission: Free. Most galleries serve free wine and other refreshments. Information

SUNDAY, MAY 6

Franklin Hot Air Balloon Festival

Westhaven community will host festival featuring live music, food trucks, local craft and artisan vendors, kid’s zone and more. General admission $15, VIP $50. Rescheduled from May 4. Parking is free, chairs, blankets and pets welcome. Highway 96 West, Franklin. Information

Spartacus

Frist Art Museum Auditorium. Free; first-come, first-served seating. 2 p.m. (length – 187 minutes, rated – PG-13. This film is being shown in conjunction with the exhibition Rome: City and Empire, which closed early. Information

THROUGH MAY 27

Holocaust Violins on display at Nashville Library

The Violins of Hope are a collection of restored instruments played by Jewish musicians during The Holocaust. These instruments have survived concentration camps, pogroms and many long journeys to tell remarkable stories of injustice, suffering, resilience and survival. The Nashville Symphony is bringing the Violins of Hope to Nashville to facilitate a citywide dialogue about music, art, social justice and free expression. April 9-14 the instruments will be used in concerts in Birmingham and will not be on display those dates. Open regular library hours. Information

TUESDAY, MAY 8

Street Eats

A gathering of up to 20 local food trucks parked along Deaderick Street between 4th Avenue North and 5th Avenue North each Tuesday and Thursday. 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Gallatin Chamber Networking Power Lunch

Lunch and casual networking each Tuesday at various restaurants in the area. All attendees are responsible for the cost of their own meal. Cancun Lagoon, 382 Sumner Hall Drive. 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Information: 452-4000

Savor Nashville

This celebrity chef dinner hosted annually by Nashville Lifestyles at Thompson Nashville, 401 11th Avenue South. Talented chefs will be showcased during this unique dining event. Cocktail reception begins at 6 p.m. with a five-course dinner with wine parings at 7 p.m. $150 per person. Information

Featured chefs:

Nathan Duensing, Marsh House

Margot McCormack, Margot Café & Bar

Tony Galzin, Nicky’s Coal Fired

Bryan Weaver, Butcher & Bee

Bethany Halliger, Goo Shop

Art History Course: Rome

Presented by G. Edward Gaffney, PhD, senior lecturer (retired), Classical and Mediterranean Studies, Vanderbilt University, and James Womack, MA, Jackson Family Chair, Visual & Performing Arts, Montgomery Bell Academy. Three classes include: Foundation through Punic Wars, Julius Caesar through Trajan, Zenith and Decline. $ 12 per class for members, $15 not-yet members; for entire course $30 for members and $40 for not-yet members. Frist Museum, Rechter Room. 6-7:30 p.m. Additional date: May 15. Information

Salon@615

Rick Bragg discusses his new book, The Best Cook in the World. Free. Main Library. 615 Church Street. 6:15 p.m. This event is not ticketed. Information

Additional Salon@ 615 Events:

-- Saturday, May 12, John Meacham in conversation with Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam, explores American politics in discussion of The Soul of America. Montgomery Bell Academy, 4001 Harding Pike, 2 p.m. Ticket: $33.50 and includes copy of book.

-- Monday, May 14, Charles Frazier and Paula McLain in conversation with Ann Patchett. Main Library, 6:15 p.m. Free.

-- Wednesday, May 16, Mark Bittman discusses his new book, How to Grill Everything. War Memorial Building, 301 Sixth Ave. N. Tickets: $39.50 and include a signed copy of the book. 6:15 p.m.

-- Friday, May 18, Salon @ 615 with Cal Turner, Jr. in conversation with Dave Ramsey, discusses his book, My Father’s Business: The Small-Town Values That Built Dollar General into a Billion-Dollar Company. Shamblin Auditorium, Lipscomb University, 4001 Granny White Pike. 7 p.m. Free.

-- Saturday, May 19, Michael Ondaatje discusses his new book, Warlight. Parnassus Books, Hillsboro Plaza, 3900 Hillsboro Pike. 4 p.m. Free.

-- Wednesday, June 6, Dorothea Benton Frank in conversation with Ann Patchett. Main Library. 6:15 p.m. Free.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 9

Chamber 201

The newest addition to Gallatin Chamber programming- Chamber 201. Chamber 201 is a time to learn of the benefits available to you with your current membership investment. Gallatin Area Chamber, 118 West Main Street, Gallatin. 10-11 a.m. Free for members, RSVP required with limited spots available. Information, 452-4000.

THURSDAY, MAY 10

Street Eats

A gathering of up to 20 local food trucks parked along Deaderick Street between 4th Avenue North and 5th Avenue North each Tuesday and Thursday. 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Generous Helpings

A fundraiser for Second Harvest’s program called Middle Tennessee’s Table, which rescues food from more than 200 grocery stores. This event will feature food from Nashville restaurants like Butcher & Bee, City Winery, Deacon’s New South, The Grilled Cheeserie, Kuchnia & Keller, Sinema, Tansuo, VanElrods and more. 6-9 p.m. City Winery, 609 Lafayette Street. Fee: $50 in advance. Information

FRIDAY, MAY 11

REIN Event

Which Properties Do I Buy? Second of a three-part course exploring how financing works in real estate. What is a deal? What isn’t? This workshop is deal analysis overload. Tech Hill Commons, 500 Interstate Blvd., Suite 210, Nashville. 12:30-5 p.m. Fee: $249 and up, see website for details. Registration with prepayment required. Event Leader: Phillip Rykwalder. Information. Additional topics: June 1: Where Do I Find Deals?

MAY 11-12

Musicians Corner

This free, family-friendly, open-to-the-public event is a summer must do for locals and tourists. Musician Corner takes place Friday and Saturday during May and June at Centennial Park. Pre-show festivities on Saturdays has food trucks, beer and wine garden, and kidsville activities. Live music begins at 1 p.m. 5-9 p.m. Friday, all acoustic. Noon-6 p.m. Saturday. Information

-- Friday: Joe Purdy & Amber Rubarth, Striking Matches and Reuben Bidez

-- Saturday: Nikki Lane, Lillie Mae, Robbie Fulks, and Viva Mexico

MAY 10-12

Far Out Nashville

Psychedelic music and arts festival at Mercy Lounge, Third Man Records, and The High Watt. Featuring national and local musicians, a film festival, art installations, artisanal goods and more. A portion of the funds will benefit MAPS, a nonprofit research and educational organization. Fee: $10 and up. Information

MAY 10-19

Nashville Film Festival

Over 300 films from around the world, sharing diverse stories through the art of filmmaking, will be show during the 10-day celebration. Various levels of passes are available. Regal Hollywood Stadium 27 at 100 Oaks. Information

SATURDAY, MAY 12

Iroquois Steeplechase

The Iroquois Steeplechase is the premier spring race in American steeplechase and Music City’s traditional rite of spring. Seven races are held throughout the day at Percy Warner Park, and the event typically attracts more than 25,000 spectators. Benefitting Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital. Tickets: General admission $20, Tailgating $600, includes 8 armbands. 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m. 2500 Old Hickory Blvd, 37221. Information

Margarita Festival

Walk of Fame Park, 121 4th Ave. S, 3-6 p.m. This is a 21 and over event. Fee; $45 in advance. Information

MONDAY, MAY 14

Gallatin Chamber of Commerce Membership Luncheon

Speaker, Mike Krause, Executive Director, Tennessee Higher Education Commission. Topic, Tennessee’s Higher Education. Welch College, 1045 Bison Trail, Gallatin. 11:30 a.m-1 p.m. Fee: $18 for reservations made by noon on previous Friday. $20 after the deadline. Non-members $25. Reservations are required. Catering by Gallatin High School Culinary Arts Students. Information

REIN Main Event

Tony Youngs: 7 Ways to Profit in the Hidden Market. The hidden market is the wave of the future. Tony will teach you how to find 20+ hidden market properties per week. The presentation will cover:

How to earn a consistent monthly income

How to develop a system and the discipline to apply it

How to deal with defaulting owners, discount liens and 2nd mortgages

How to buy defaulted notes

How to build a list of cash buyers, by unlisted distressed properties, and hidden market houses with no for sale signs.

5:30-6:15 p.m. Dinner and breakout session. 6:40-8:45 p.m. general meeting and featured presentation. Fee: Guests $35, Guest couple $50, Members free. Everyone must pre-register. Tech Hill Commons, 500 Interstate Blvd.’s., Suite 210, Nashville 37210. Information

FRIDAY, MAY 18

Night Market

The restaurants and shops stay open late and there are artisans, farmers, and live music. The events are free to attend and family-friendly. Beer, cocktails, and wine are available for purchase. 5-9 p.m. Nashville Farmers Market, 900 Rosa L. Parks Blvd.

MAY 18-19

Musicians Corner

This free, family-friendly open to the public event is a summer must do for locals and tourists. Musician Corner takes place Friday and Saturday during May and June at Centennial Park. Pre-show festivities on Saturdays has food trucks, beer and wine garden, and kidsville activities and live music. 5-9 p.m. Friday all Acoustic. Noon-6 p.m. Saturday. Information: https://musicianscornernashville.com/

Friday: Andrew Combs, Dylan LeBlanc, Angel Snow

Saturday: Karen Elson, AJ & The Jiggawatts, Cordovas and Jeff Carl

SATURDAY, MAY 19

Nashville Diaper Dash 5k and Diaper Drive

Shelby Bottoms Park. 6:30 a.m. packet pick up begins. 7 a.m. event begins. Family friendly event with bounce castle, craft table, firetruck and more. Fee: $30. Information

Nashville Rosé Festival

The festival benefits the Tennessee Breast Cancer Coalition and will feature over 70 rosé wines, beers and cocktails. Live music and live fire section with chef selections and samples. East Park, 700 Woodland Street. Noon-5 p.m. Fee: $60. Information

SUNDAY, MAY 20

Mutt Strutt 5K

Every year at the Music City Mutt Strutt more than 1,000 people and pooches alike will gather to strut their stuff for a great cause. All money raised through the Mutt Strutt enables the Nashville Humane Association to provide care and love to the animals entrusted to us each day. The event is outdoors, fun for the whole family and medals will be awarded to all runners and special prizes at the event. Shelby Park @ Shelby Avenue & South 20th Street. 7 a.m. Fee: $15, includes medal. Information

TUESDAY, MAY 22

Elder Law Expo & Workshop

Join us for the 2nd Annual Elder Law Expo & Workshop hosted by Heritage Law Group, PLLC. In honor of National Elder Law Month and National Stroke Awareness Month, we are offering complimentary educational workshops and exhibitors for the community specifically designed for health care professionals, family caregivers, students, and anyone who would like to learn more about healthcare and the law pertaining to the needs of seniors. Speakers include local attorneys, physicians, Medicare specialists, and more. Volunteer State Community College, 1480 Nashville Pike, Gallatin. 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Fees: Free. Information and RSVP.

Gallatin Chamber Networking Power Lunch

Lunch and casual networking each Tuesday at various restaurants in the area. All attendees are responsible for the cost of their own meal. Osaka Japanese Restaurant, 223 W. Main Street. 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Information: 452-4000