What to expect at BATL Nashville

VOL. 42 | NO. 18 | Friday, May 04, 2018

Ready to sling some axe-itude? Here’s how it’ll go down:

Related Articles Axe throwing? Why not

Group events include instruction from a coach and a mini-tournament with a set fee for each participant. The coach is in the throwing area with each set of participants and will maintain all the safety standards, such as throwing together and retrieving together. BATL Nashville coaches and staff take care of scoring and running the tournament.

League play has set schedules and times, as well as membership perks such as additional hours for practice time so skills can be honed. Information

Pricing

It’s $19.91 for a public walk-in for one hour. Prices start at $35.49 per person for parties of two to five people. Information on pricing for larger parties and league.