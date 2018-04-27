Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 42 | NO. 17 | Friday, April 27, 2018

Titans agree to terms with safety Kendrick Lewis

NASHVILLE (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have agreed to terms with safety Kendrick Lewis while waiving safety Denzel Johnson.

Lewis, 29, wasn't on an NFL roster last season but has made 81 career starts. He played six games with the Baltimore Ravens in 2016 before getting placed on injured reserve.

The 6-foot, 205-pound Lewis played for the Kansas City Chiefs from 2010-13 and spent the 2014 season with the Houston Texans before a two-year stint with Baltimore. The Chiefs drafted him in the fifth round out of Mississippi.

Lewis' career totals include 228 tackles, nine interceptions, seven forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

