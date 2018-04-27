Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 42 | NO. 17 | Friday, April 27, 2018

Survey: US businesses added 204,000 jobs in April

Updated 7:38AM
WASHINGTON (AP) — American businesses added 204,000 new workers last month, another sign of a strength for the U.S. labor market and economy.

Payroll processor ADP said Wednesday that hiring was strong across many industries, led by professional and business services, health and education and restaurants and hotels.

The figures come two days before the government releases its monthly employment figures. Economists forecast that Friday's official report will show that employers added a solid 190,000 jobs, according to a survey by data provider FactSet.

ADP compiles hiring data from millions of companies that are clients of its payroll services. Its figures frequently diverge from the government's report. Last month, the government said private employers added 102,000 jobs, much lower than ADP's initial figure of 241,000, which was revised down to 228,000.

