Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 42 | NO. 17 | Friday, April 27, 2018

Titans claim linebacker Gimel President off waivers

Updated 7:01AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have claimed outside linebacker Gimel President off waivers.

President, whose first name is pronounced juh-MEEL, was waived Monday by the Houston Texans.

The 6-foot-4, 275-pounder played four games for the Texans last season and had two tackles. He spent most of the 2017 season with Houston's practice squad after signing with the Texans as an undrafted free agent out of Illinois.

He finished his college career at Illinois after playing three seasons for Auburn.

___

More AP NFL: https://pro32.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0