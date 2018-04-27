Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 42 | NO. 17 | Friday, April 27, 2018

South Korean company expanding into rural Tennessee

Updated 6:59AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

MARTIN (AP) — A South Korean supplier of rubber and plastic parts for home appliances and autos plans a $13 million expansion into rural west Tennessee.

Gov. Bill Haslam and officials with Dong-A Hwa Sung Co. said Tuesday that the company plans to bring its first U.S. operations to a 100,000-square-foot (9,000-square-meter) manufacturing plant in Martin.

Officials said the project will create about 220 jobs and it will be the first and largest foreign direct investment in Weakley County's history.

Martin Mayor Randy Brundige said the company's move to expand into the area "diversifies our community both industrially and culturally."

Dong-A Hwa Sung's customers include Hyundai, Nissan, LG Electronics and Samsung Electronics. Officials said the new facility will be a supplier for LG and other companies in Tennessee and North America.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0