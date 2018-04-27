South Korean company expanding into rural Tennessee

VOL. 42 | NO. 17 | Friday, April 27, 2018

MARTIN (AP) — A South Korean supplier of rubber and plastic parts for home appliances and autos plans a $13 million expansion into rural west Tennessee.

Gov. Bill Haslam and officials with Dong-A Hwa Sung Co. said Tuesday that the company plans to bring its first U.S. operations to a 100,000-square-foot (9,000-square-meter) manufacturing plant in Martin.

Officials said the project will create about 220 jobs and it will be the first and largest foreign direct investment in Weakley County's history.

Martin Mayor Randy Brundige said the company's move to expand into the area "diversifies our community both industrially and culturally."

Dong-A Hwa Sung's customers include Hyundai, Nissan, LG Electronics and Samsung Electronics. Officials said the new facility will be a supplier for LG and other companies in Tennessee and North America.