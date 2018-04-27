Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 42 | NO. 17 | Friday, April 27, 2018

Sen. Rubio: Corporations aren't investing tax cuts in jobs

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Marco Rubio says big businesses aren't investing much of their windfall from President Donald Trump's tax cuts into their workers.

The Florida Republican told The Economist that "there's no evidence whatsoever that the money's been massively poured back into the American worker."

Instead, Rubio says corporations bought back shares — generally done to lift stock prices for investors — and that "a few gave out bonuses."

During last year's tax debate he sought to increase the per-child tax credit, paid for by slightly reducing the size of the corporate tax cut. His effort failed.

Rubio said "there is still a lot of thinking on the right that if big corporations are happy, they're going to take the money they're saving and reinvest it in American workers."

