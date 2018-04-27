Correction in transit package

VOL. 42 | NO. 17 | Friday, April 27, 2018

Corrected graphic

A graphic that was part of last week’s transit-vote package indicated the number of cars on the road would drop from more than 120,000 daily to about 59,000 in 2040 if the transit referendum passes.

The numbers actually represent estimated boardings on the Metro transit system that would be taken in 2040 (a boarding is one person getting on one bus or train, or half of a round trip).

The accompanying number represented an estimated number for round trips that would be taken on the Metro transit system in 2040. Transit supporters assumed that each round trip taken on transit represents one commuter not driving on the roads, which is unproven.