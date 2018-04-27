VOL. 42 | NO. 17 | Friday, April 27, 2018

Preds Party in the Park. Join the fun during Round 2 of the 2018 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs. Viewing parties for home games for Round 2 will be hosted at Walk of Fame Park, located across 5th Avenue South from Bridgestone Arena. The parties are free and open to the public. Walk of Fame Park will activate at 4 p.m. on Friday, three hours prior to the 7 p.m. game time. Sunday's party begins at 3 p.m. in advance of the 6 p.m. game. A large video screen will show the game feed. DJs will be on hand to entertain fans. Food trucks and hot dog vendors will be on site, and water, sodas, beer and team merchandise will be on sale. Attendees are invited to bring blankets and chairs. Information

FRIDAY, APRIL 27

Williamson County Town Hall

Topic: Update from the Williamson County Legislative Delegation. Guest Panel: State Sen. Jack Johnson, State Reps. Charles Sargent, Glen Casada and Sam Whitson. Columbia State Community College Community Room, Building A, 1228 Liberty Pike, Franklin. Friday, 7:15 a.m. networking, 7:30-8:30. No charge for Williamson, Inc. business partners and guests. Information

REIN Event

Topic: Where Do I Get the Money? First of a three-part course exploring how financing works in real estate. This covers “how to fund anything” from new builds to rentals, rehabs, apartments and more, even for those who have been turned down for a loan by a bank. Tech Hill Commons, 500 Interstate Blvd., Suite 210, Nashville. 12:30-5 p.m. Fee: Individual, one class: $249. Individual, all three classes: $699. Couple, one class: $299. Couple, all three classes $799. Registration with prepayment required. Event Leader: Phillip Rykwalder. Information

-- May 11: Which Properties Do I Buy?

-- June 1: Where Do I Find Deals?

APRIL 27-28

Nashville Cocktail Festival

This is a citywide celebration of craft cocktail and bar chefs. Venues below. Tickets $35-$150. Friday: Tiki Talk with Jeff “Beachbum” Berry, noon-2 p.m., Bastion; Art Deco Party, Sip Through the 20s & 30s, 6-10 p.m., Pavilion East. Saturday: Polynesian Pop: A Tiki Extravaganza, noon-3 p.m., Pavilion East; Brain Freeze: A Frozen Cocktail Comeback, 2-5 p.m., Pavilion East; NFC Afterparty, 8-10 p.m. Rare Bird. Guest speakers and other information

SATURDAY, APRIL 28

Squarefest

Gallatin’s Annual Square Fest is held the last Saturday in April of each year. The event includes classic car show, arts and crafts, live entertainment, a kids area and food vendors from throughout mid-south. Local retail businesses will be open and offering unique items for everyone. Restaurants around downtown will also be open offering unique dining experiences and wonderful food. Square Fest is held on the historic downtown square. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Information

St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon and Half Marathon

Local bands perform live throughout the course, making it one of the most popular runs in Music City. There is also a two-day Health & Fitness Expo leading up to the main race, as well as a post-race concert featuring some of the top acts in country music. Road closures associated with this event. See web site for all information. Information

APRIL 28-29

Heritage Foundation Main Street Festival

Main Street Festival is one of Franklin’s favorite spring traditions and showcasing the beautiful historic district and Main Street. Come enjoy a fun-filled weekend of live music, arts and crafts, food and kid’s zone. Proceeds from the event benefit the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County and its division, the Downtown Franklin Association, and their missions, respectively: to protect and preserve the architectural, geographical and cultural heritage of Franklin and Williamson County, and to promote the ongoing economic revitalization of Downtown Franklin in the context of historic preservation. Free Event. Saturday, 10 a.m-6 p.m. Sunday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Information: 591-8500 or toconnor@williamsomheritage.org

THROUGH MAY 27

Holocaust Violins on display at Nashville Library

The Violins of Hope are a collection of restored instruments played by Jewish musicians during The Holocaust. These instruments have survived concentration camps, pogroms and many long journeys to tell remarkable stories of injustice, suffering, resilience and survival. The Nashville Symphony is bringing the Violins of Hope to Nashville to facilitate a citywide dialogue about music, art, social justice and free expression. April 9-14 the instruments will be used in concerts in Birmingham and will not be on display those dates. Open regular library hours. Information

MONDAY, APRIL 30

Mayor Briley Town Hall Listening Tour

Mayor David Briley continues a series of meetings across Davidson County, this one at Bellevue Middle School, 655 Colice Jeanne Road, at 6:30 p.m. Additional dates:

-- Thursday, May 10, 6:30 p.m. Coleman Park Community Center, 384 Thompson Lane

-- Saturday, May 12, 10 a.m. Whites Creek High School, 7277 Old Hickory Blvd.

-- Monday, May 14, 6:30 p.m. John Overton High School, 4820 Franklin Pike

TUESDAY, MAY 1

Street Eats

A gathering of up to 20 local food trucks parked along Deaderick Street between 4th Avenue North and 5th Avenue North each Tuesday and Thursday. 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Salon@615

Nashville Reads Finale with John T. Edge. The Potlikker Papers discussed, followed by a panel discussion with Sean Brock of Husk, Maneet Chauhan of Chauhan Ale & Masala House, Tansuo, and The Mockingbird, and Caroline Randall Williams, author of Soul Food Love. Main Library. 615 Church Street. 6:15 p.m. This event is not ticketed. Information. Additional Salon@ 615 Events:

-- Tuesday, May 8, Rick Bragg discusses his new book, The Best Cook in the World. Main Library. 6:15 p.m. Free

-- Saturday, May 12, John Meacham in conversation with Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam, explores American politics in discussion of The Soul of America. Montgomery Bell Academy, 4001 Harding Pike, 2 p.m. Ticket: $33.50 and include copy of book.

-- Monday, May 14, Charles Frazier and Paula McLain in conversation with Ann Patchett. Main Library, 6:15 p.m. Free.

-- Wednesday, May 16, Mark Bittman discusses his new book, How to Grill Everything. War Memorial Building, 301 Sixth Ave. N. Tickets: $39.50 and include a signed copy of the book.

-- Friday, May 18, Salon@615 with Cal Turner, Jr. in conversation with Dave Ramsey, discusses his book, My Father’s Business: The Small-Town Values That Built Dollar General into a Billion-Dollar Company. Shamblin Auditorium, Lipscomb University, 4001 Granny White Pike. 7 p.m. Free.

-- Saturday, May 19, Michael Ondaatje discusses his new book, Warlight. Parnassus Books, Hillsboro Plaza, 3900 Hillsboro Pike. 4 p.m. Free.

-- Wednesday, June 6, Dorothea Benton Frank in conversation with Ann Patchett. Main Library. 6:15 p.m. Free.

TUESDAYS, MAY 1, 8, 15

Art History Course: Rome

Presented by G. Edward Gaffney, PhD, senior lecturer (retired), Classical and Mediterranean Studies, Vanderbilt University, and James Womack, MA, Jackson Family Chair, Visual & Performing Arts, Montgomery Bell Academy. Three classes include: Foundation through Punic Wars, Julius Caesar through Trajan, Zenith and Decline. $ 12 per class for members, $15 not-yet members; for entire course $30 for members and $40 for not-yet members. Frist Museum, Rechter Room. 6-7:30 p.m. Information:

WEDNESDAY, MAY 2

Chamber East Networking Coffee

Join business and community leaders in East Nashville for the Chamber East monthly networking coffee and community update. East Police Precinct, 936 East Trinity Lane, Nashville. 8:15-8:30 a.m. networking, 8:30-9:30 a.m. Registration is requested. Free for Chamber members, future members (3 or more visits): $20. Information: mwortendyke@nashvillechamber.com, www.nashvillechamber.com

Williamson Chamber Leads Exchange

A facilitated, casual, members-only networking opportunity to develop member relationships. Space is limited to 30 participants, and spots will quickly. Bring business cards, brochures and product samples to share with other participant’s. Lunch meeting option, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Williamson, Inc. Office, 5005 Meridian Blvd. Suite 150. Afternoon meeting off-site, Parks Realty, 8119 Isabella Lane, Suite 105. 3:30-5 p.m. Registration required. This is a members-only event. Information

THURSDAY, MAY 3

Member Orientation

An opportunity to learn about member benefits and involvement opportunities from Chamber staff. Attendees will also learn how each business plays a role in the Chamber’s mission of creating regional economic prosperity. Lunch provided. Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce, 211 Commerce Street, Suite 100. 11:30 a.m. registration, 11:50 a.m. program. Fee: complimentary to new Chamber members. Information

FRIDAY, MAY 4

The Business Case for High-quality Early Education

This new half-day event will explore why business leaders should engage in discussion and action on early education, particularly Pre-K, for children ages 0-5. Spark Downtown, 147 Fourth Ave. N. 8-11:30 a.m. Registration required. Information

State of Metro Address

The public is encouraged to attend. RSVP at 55som.eventbrite.com. Seating will be on a first-come, first-serve basis. Grand Reading Room, Nashville Public Library, 615 Church Street. 10 a.m. Information

Eat the Street

Franklin’s first festival of trucks will feature more than 30 food trucks. Great food and fun, benefiting 21st District Recovery Court in their ongoing battle against addiction. Bicentennial Park, 400 5th Avenue N., Franklin. 5-10 p.m. Information

MAY 4-6

Spring Tennessee Craft Fair

Tennessee Craft hosts its annual celebration of craft on the lower lawn of Centennial Park. The public is invited to browse handmade crafts presented by veteran craftsmen and artist. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Information: http://tennesseecraft.org/springfair/exhibitors

SATURDAY, MAY 5

Multicultural Arts Festival

Arts & crafts, African Dancers and Drummers, Chinese Dancers, Afro Latin Dancers, School exhibits and kids events. Free. Springfield Civic Center, 401 N. Main Street, Springfield. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Information

Strawberry Jubilee

Local grown strawberries, live music, cooking demonstrations, cake contest and kids activities. The Nashville Farmers Market, 900 Rosa L. Parks Blvd. 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Franklin Hot Air Balloon Festival

Westhaven community will host festival featuring live music, food trucks, local craft and artisan vendors, kid’s zone and more. General admission $15, VIP $50. Parking is free, chairs, blankets and pets welcome. Highway 96 West, Franklin. Information

Downtown Derby Bed Race

A competition benefitting the T.J. Martell Foundation in which teams build and decorate their own “beds” to race up 5th Avenue South to Bridgestone Plaza, all in support of cancer research. Teams that raise the most money can earn “head starts” on race day. The winning team will be presented with the Winners’ Cup at a post-race ceremony at Bridgestone Plaza. “Best Decorated” and “Best in Spirit” will also be crowned. Registration: $500 for team of five. Parade of beds at 9:30 a.m. Race at 10 a.m. Fifth Avenue at Broadway. Information

Great Features Gala

Boys & Girls Clubs of Middle Tennessee will welcome country music superstar Brad Paisley to its annual Great Features Gala. Paisley will headline the event supporting outreach programs serving more than 4,000 youth. Tickets are $350 per person. Tables for 10 $3,000, with a portion tax deductible. Omni Hotel, 250 5th Avenue South, 5-9 p.m. Information and tickets: www.BGCMT.org or 983-6836.

First Saturday Art Crawl

Art galleries throughout downtown host receptions and art openings, presenting local and world-renowned artists and artwork. The galleries offer rare opportunities to view diverse exhibitions featuring every genre of art. Admission: Free. Most galleries serve free wine and other refreshments. Information

SUNDAY, MAY 6

Spartacus

Frist Art Museum Auditorium. Free; first-come, first-served seating. 2 p.m. (length – 187 minutes, rated – PG-13. This film is being shown in conjunction with the exhibition Rome: City and Empire, on view through May 28, 2018. Information

TUESDAY, MAY 8

Gallatin Chamber Networking Power Lunch

Lunch and casual networking each Tuesday at various restaurants in the area. All attendees are responsible for the cost of their own meal. Cancun Lagoon, 382 Sumner Hall Drive. 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Information: 452-4000

SATURDAY, MAY 12

Iroquois Steeplechase

The Iroquois Steeplechase is the premier spring race in American steeplechase and Music City’s traditional rite of spring. Seven races are held throughout the day at Percy Warner Park, and the event typically attracts more than 25,000 spectators. Benefitting Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital. Tickets: General admission $20, Tailgating $600, includes 8 armbands. 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m. 2500 Old Hickory Blvd, 37221. Information