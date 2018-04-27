Top Middle Tennessee commercial sales for March 2018

|1 Lifeway, 907 Church, 157, 161 Rosa L Parks
|Nashville
|37234
|3/23
|AEG Nashville LLC
|Uptown Prop Holdings LLC
|$44,000,000
|1600 West End
|Nashville
|37203
|3/26
|1600 West End Ave Part LLC
|West End Summit Dev LLC
|$36,850,000
|305, 309, 311 Broadway, 103, 111 Third
|Nashville
|37201
|3/19
|HT Nashville LLC
|Tac 305 Lower Broadway LLC
|$32,000,000
|6565 Premier
|Nashville
|37209
|3/1
|Apex Apts Parthip
|West Nashville Multifamily Part LLC
|$14,250,000
|640 Thompson
|Nashville
|37204
|3/23
|640 Thompson Lane LLC
|SRC Facilities LLC
|$13,000,000
|2810 Gallatin, 1125 Delmas, 1120 Litton
|Nashville
|37216
|3/15
|Hollywood Kingsley II LLC
|Park at Five Points LLC
|$12,700,000
|1 Bridgestone
|Nashville
|37214
|3/14
|Ymc Oldsmar Inv LLC
|Des-Tech TN Lp
|$12,600,000
|407 Lafayette, 833, 835 4th Lafayette
|Nashville
|37203
|3/7
|Ras LLC; Rnn Inv LLC
|Coleman Gregory R; Deleot Thomas Land Jr; Foley James B; Lowe Robert W Jr; McCrary Whit W IV; Tuck John Challoner
|$7,500,000
|5316 Mount View
|Antioch
|37013
|3/8
|Ayesh Salah
|Ayesh Omar
|$7,000,000
|301 Plus Park
|Nashville
|37217
|3/12
|301 Plus Park GP
|TN Real Estate Inv GP
|$6,965,400
|2216 Abbott Martin
|Nashville
|37215
|3/9
|2216 Abbott Martin LLC
|Fifth Third Bank
|$6,850,000
|4717, 4801 Centennial
|Nashville
|37209
|3/22
|Humphreys County Prop LLC
|CPM GP
|$6,800,000
|5251 Mount View
|Antioch
|37013
|3/1
|Ps Southeast One Inc
|Freegard Part X
|$6,700,000
|5304 Cane Ridge
|Antioch
|37013
|3/26
|Hippodrome Realty Inc
|D3 Bell LLC
|$5,600,000
|301 Broadway
|Nashville
|37201
|3/28
|Hssb LLC
|Smith Edward; Smith Karen D
|$5,500,000
|3343 Perimeter Hill
|Nashville
|37211
|3/12
|3343 Perimeter Hill GP
|TN Real Estate Inv GP
|$5,254,600
|3715 Hillsboro, 2101 Crestmoor Hillsboro
|Nashville
|37215
|3/7
|TN CVS Pharmacy LLC
|3715 Hillsboro Holdings LLC
|$4,911,500
|1701 West End
|Nashville
|37203
|3/16
|1701 West End Inv Part LLC
|Hudson Group Lp
|$3,950,000
|120 Belle Forest
|Nashville
|37221
|3/1
|Hills Fellowship
|Carmike Cinemas LLC
|$3,800,000
|0 Nashville Yards Lots 1 and 2
|Nashville
|37203
|3/29
|Swvp Nashville Park LLC
|CSX Transportation Inc
|$3,588,000
|151 1st
|Nashville
|37213
|3/5
|Dayal Raman G
|Ward Thompson I
|$2,875,000
|556 Metroplex
|Nashville
|37211
|3/2
|556 Metroplex Drive LLC
|K3D 556 Metroplex LLC
|$2,750,138
|4900 Centennial
|Nashville
|37209
|3/28
|Silo Capital LLC
|Aaa Services; Batey Ray; Batey William Ray
|$2,750,000
|1913 Division
|Nashville
|37203
|3/27
|Division St Boys LLC
|Ducklo Family Revocable Living Trust
|$2,700,000
|905 Cherokee
|Nashville
|37207
|3/8
|Golden Hour LLC
|Cherokee Investors
|$2,700,000
|6400 Louisiana
|Nashville
|37209
|3/1
|Mitchell Jimmy R
|Porter James R; Porter Bobbie F
|$2,547,500
|1406 18th
|Nashville
|37212
|3/1
|Vanderbilt University
|SKC 18th Avenue LLC
|$2,160,000
|693 Vernon
|Nashville
|37209
|3/16
|Rsd Vernon & James LLC
|Burns Glenda S; Burns Michael D
|$2,120,000
|3500 Brick Church
|Nashville
|37207
|3/29
|Thornton Grove Green LLC
|Susan Cone Trust; Thomas F Cone Trust For Catherine Cone; Thomas F Cone Trust For Emily Cone; Thomas F Cone Trust For Thomas Cone III
|$1,945,625
|3500 Brick Church
|Nashville
|37207
|3/29
|Thornton Grove Green LLC
|Beck Martha Cone; Martha Cone Beck Childrens Trust
|$1,945,625
|715 Main
|Nashville
|37206
|3/12
|Alkins Tyler; Hutton Carter
|Port Stephen PC
|$1,850,000
|1604 21st
|Nashville
|37212
|3/20
|Village 21 Inv Part LLC
|Braden Geoffrey; Chaffin Mary Ann; Margaret Reynolds Roberts Living Trust; Moody Elizabeth Foster; Morse Catherine Sanders Braden; Foster Elizabeth Bowman Braden
|$1,500,000
|2841 Lebanon
|Nashville
|37214
|3/8
|FP Inv GP
|Barrett M Lee Jr; Barrett M Lee
|$1,500,000
|28 Middleton
|Nashville
|37210
|3/15
|Lipscomb House Part LLC
|Five Zero Holdings LLC
|$1,495,000
|5315 Nolensville
|Nashville
|37211
|3/8
|L & S Family Ent LLC
|S&S Family Ent LLC
|$1,412,256
|556 Metroplex
|Nashville
|37211
|3/2
|556 Metroplex Drive LLC
|556 Metroplex Part
|$1,374,863
|1313 Woodland
|Nashville
|37206
|3/13
|Homesteady Prop LLC
|Cfc Prop LLC
|$1,350,000
|7134 Highway 70
|Nashville
|37221
|3/29
|Bellevue Car Wash GP
|P&M Inv Co LLC
|$1,300,000
|6922 Nolensville
|Brentwood
|37027
|3/29
|Traditions of Mill Creek LLC
|Hill David Roy
|$1,195,834
|0 Lebanon
|Nashville
|37214
|3/8
|FP Inv GP
|GB Davenport LLC
|$1,175,000
|753 Roycroft, 1018 Villa, 1808 Neal
|Nashville
|37203
|3/8
|Andrady Gerald C
|Andrady Autumn; Collins Autumn
|$1,016,640
|0 Bluff
|Brentwood
|37027
|3/12
|Lig Assets Inc
|Allen Sara McKee; Pharr Lunette Allen; Pharr Edna Lunette
|$1,000,000
|200 Gleaves
|Madison
|37115
|3/29
|Point of Mercy
|Mpa Nashville Mob LLC
|$1,000,000
|0 Antioch Pike
|Nashville
|27013
|3/8
|Mini Storage Depot, Antioch Pike LLC
|Patel Sailesh R; Patel Sanjay
|$1,000,000
|2609 Eugenia
|Nashville
|37211
|3/21
|Gifford Brenda; Gifford Charles A
|Cramer Barry Lee Jr
|$999,000
|0 Murfreesboro
|Antioch
|37013
|3/16
|NFA Inv Inc
|Nashville Venture No One LP
|$850,000
|1703 Sevier
|Nashville
|37206
|3/5
|Anderson Signe Elizabeth; Heffel Kevin Christopher
|Stevens Kathryn; Warner Charles C; Warner Kathryn
|$799,900
|2536 Murfreesboro
|Nashville
|37217
|3/1
|Pavilion HR-Murfreesboro LLC
|TW1 LLC
|$760,000
|1132 Murfreesboro
|Nashville
|37217
|3/19
|Davs Invest LLC
|Snoddy Chris
|$760,000
|253 Jackson Meadows
|Hermitage
|37076
|3/5
|Ginger Rooney Holding Co LLC
|Kirt Bryan Webster Revocable Living Trust Agreement
|$725,000
|501 Broadwell
|Nashville
|37220
|3/16
|Bna Dev LLC
|Yates Michael; Yates Sharon K
|$700,000
|720 Rivergate
|Gdlttsvlle
|37072
|3/5
|Shaar Forero Prop Inc
|Best One Nashville Realty Parthip
|$700,000
|0 Pettus
|Antioch
|37013
|3/9
|AMH TN Dev LLC
|Ahmed Omer
|$695,000
|2227 Gallatin
|Madison
|37115
|3/23
|Bank of the Ozarks
|Regions Bank
|$655,000
|500 Arlington
|Nashville
|37210
|3/27
|Soeters Lloyd; Thomas Michael
|Barrett Donald R Jr; Burd Kenny; Richey Christopher
|$650,000
|1006, 1008 Buchanan
|Nashville
|37208
|3/1
|Soweto LLC
|1006 Buchanan Part
|$552,000
|1703 Jo Johnston
|Nashville
|37203
|3/19
|Arnold Inv Inc
|Thompson Family Trust
|$545,000
|6034, 6036 Eatons Creek
|Joelton
|37080
|3/28
|Rogers Katherine; Rogers Rebel D
|Bledsoe James; Bledsoe James Michael Jr; Bledsoe Jamie; Bledsoe Jennifer
|$524,999
|2706 Greystone
|Nashville
|37204
|3/2
|Midtown Realty LLC
|Ruez Paul; Wood James
|$500,000
|5900 Obrien
|Nashville
|37209
|3/16
|Horton Alden E III; Horton Juli G
|Lownes-Jackson Millicent Gray
|$499,000
|102 Fannin
|Gdlttsvlle
|37072
|3/5
|Vaishvi Corp
|Issa Jack
|$485,000
|1202 Eastland
|Nashville
|37206
|3/1
|Stephenson Emily C; Stephenson Judson P
|Fischer William F; Fischer Susan L
|$475,000
|1008 Trinity
|Nashville
|37216
|3/28
|YMCA of Middle TN
|Scuderi Monique
|$450,000
|1216 Demonbreun
|Nashville
|37203
|3/27
|13D Sliver Ltd
|13 & D LLC
|$437,500
|2512 Clifton
|Nashville
|37209
|3/13
|Grant Inv LLC
|Yafai Nabil R
|$435,000
|512 Dr Db Todd Jr
|Nashville
|37203
|3/15
|Brady Dev Group LLC
|Bsr Prop of Nashville LLC
|$430,000
|0 Brick Church
|Nashville
|37207
|3/29
|Thornton Grove Green LLC
|Brick Church Prop Lp
|$425,735
|1114 Gallatin
|Madison
|37115
|3/5
|Thomasson Realty LLC
|Kromer Henry E; Kromer Karen D
|$415,000
|1310 Little Hamilton
|Nashville
|37203
|3/28
|Gmat Holdings GP
|Hurt Benjamin L; Hurt Carolyn J
|$309,563
|446 Old Towne
|Brentwood
|37027
|3/14
|Kamran Malek Mgmt Trust
|Lagasse Marc Forrest
|$307,000
|126 Douglas
|Madison
|37115
|3/5
|Turcios Juan
|Hester O Easton Revocable Living Trust
|$300,000
|2801 Dickerson
|Nashville
|37207
|3/26
|Grimsley Alexandria Michelle
|Gleaves John; Unruh Patti E; Unruh Von W
|$300,000
|5232 Eatons Creek
|Nashville
|37218
|3/2
|Evertson Daniel Bruce
|Casale Jennifer A
|$280,000
|12452 Old Hickory
|Antioch
|37013
|3/2
|Troutt Jonathan W
|Wiggins June; Wiggins Tom
|$275,000
|7986 Coley Davis
|Nashville
|37221
|3/29
|Concentric Senior Care LLC
|Psalms 65 Unit 1 LLC
|$265,000
|848 1st
|Nashville
|37201
|3/5
|Stanfill Chadwick W; Stanfill J Wayne
|Arnold Inv Inc
|$255,000
|954 1st
|Nashville
|37201
|3/7
|Allen James D
|Arnold Inv Inc
|$250,000
|1104 Buchanan
|Nashville
|37208
|3/12
|Onleeway LLC
|McGowan Early Jr Estate; Norris Sonja L
|$245,000
|4552 Bull Run
|Ashland City
|37015
|3/27
|Rayner Andrew J
|Nickens Jonathan Dewayne
|$220,000
|141 Thompson
|Nashville
|37211
|3/26
|Omni Community Health Inc
|Life Care Heritage Inc
|$210,000
|5315 Nolensville
|Nashville
|37211
|3/8
|L&S Family Ent LLC
|S&S Family Ent LLC
|$187,744
|4003 Indiana
|Nashville
|37209
|3/13
|Kraft Lynette M; Mote Graham D
|531 Aba LLC
|$180,000
|3601, 3002 Old Hickory
|Antioch
|37013
|3/23
|Dacunha Armando
|Ole South Prop Inc
|$169,990
|4370 Brick Church
|Whites Cr
|37189
|3/22
|Clausing Terrence Scot
|Dellinger Joshua Lynn
|$165,000
|7812 Sawyer Brown
|Nashville
|37221
|3/5
|Leppert Michael Lee Jr
|Thompson Robert E; Thompson Sheryl
|$165,000
|223 Connell
|Gdlttsvlle
|37072
|3/13
|Leath Joshua M; Leath Leerin
|223 Connell Street Trust; 223 Connell Trust
|$159,900
|209 22nd
|Old Hickory
|37138
|3/2
|Bockman Jason
|Lucca Prop LLC
|$150,000
|0 Old Hickory
|Nashville
|37218
|3/16
|Wilson Bobby; Wilson Emily
|Johnson Pamela Marie
|$139,000
|1233 2nd
|Nashville
|37210
|3/14
|Metropolitan Const LLC
|American Automotive Group Corp; Edwards Alan Andrew; Edwards Scott Coleman; Edwards James Thomas Jr
|$120,000
|409 35th
|Nashville
|37209
|3/5
|Orlowski Daniel
|Denny S Kurt
|$112,225