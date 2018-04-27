Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
VOL. 42 | NO. 17 | Friday, April 27, 2018

Top Middle Tennessee commercial sales for March 2018

Top commercial real estate sales, March 2018, for Davidson, Williamson, Rutherford, Wilson and Sumner counties, as compiled by Chandler Reports.

Davidson County

AddressCityZipFiling DateBuyersSellersPrice
1 Lifeway, 907 Church, 157, 161 Rosa L Parks Nashville 37234 3/23 AEG Nashville LLC Uptown Prop Holdings LLC $44,000,000
1600 West End Nashville 37203 3/26 1600 West End Ave Part LLC West End Summit Dev LLC $36,850,000
305, 309, 311 Broadway, 103, 111 Third Nashville 37201 3/19 HT Nashville LLC Tac 305 Lower Broadway LLC $32,000,000
6565 Premier Nashville 37209 3/1 Apex Apts Parthip West Nashville Multifamily Part LLC $14,250,000
640 Thompson Nashville 37204 3/23 640 Thompson Lane LLC SRC Facilities LLC $13,000,000
2810 Gallatin, 1125 Delmas, 1120 Litton Nashville 37216 3/15 Hollywood Kingsley II LLC Park at Five Points LLC $12,700,000
1 Bridgestone Nashville 37214 3/14 Ymc Oldsmar Inv LLC Des-Tech TN Lp $12,600,000
407 Lafayette, 833, 835 4th Lafayette Nashville 37203 3/7 Ras LLC; Rnn Inv LLC Coleman Gregory R; Deleot Thomas Land Jr; Foley James B; Lowe Robert W Jr; McCrary Whit W IV; Tuck John Challoner $7,500,000
5316 Mount View Antioch 37013 3/8 Ayesh Salah Ayesh Omar $7,000,000
301 Plus Park Nashville 37217 3/12 301 Plus Park GP TN Real Estate Inv GP $6,965,400
2216 Abbott Martin Nashville 37215 3/9 2216 Abbott Martin LLC Fifth Third Bank $6,850,000
4717, 4801 Centennial Nashville 37209 3/22 Humphreys County Prop LLC CPM GP $6,800,000
5251 Mount View Antioch 37013 3/1 Ps Southeast One Inc Freegard Part X $6,700,000
5304 Cane Ridge Antioch 37013 3/26 Hippodrome Realty Inc D3 Bell LLC $5,600,000
301 Broadway Nashville 37201 3/28 Hssb LLC Smith Edward; Smith Karen D $5,500,000
3343 Perimeter Hill Nashville 37211 3/12 3343 Perimeter Hill GP TN Real Estate Inv GP $5,254,600
3715 Hillsboro, 2101 Crestmoor Hillsboro Nashville 37215 3/7 TN CVS Pharmacy LLC 3715 Hillsboro Holdings LLC $4,911,500
1701 West End Nashville 37203 3/16 1701 West End Inv Part LLC Hudson Group Lp $3,950,000
120 Belle Forest Nashville 37221 3/1 Hills Fellowship Carmike Cinemas LLC $3,800,000
0 Nashville Yards Lots 1 and 2 Nashville 37203 3/29 Swvp Nashville Park LLC CSX Transportation Inc $3,588,000
151 1st Nashville 37213 3/5 Dayal Raman G Ward Thompson I $2,875,000
556 Metroplex Nashville 37211 3/2 556 Metroplex Drive LLC K3D 556 Metroplex LLC $2,750,138
4900 Centennial Nashville 37209 3/28 Silo Capital LLC Aaa Services; Batey Ray; Batey William Ray $2,750,000
1913 Division Nashville 37203 3/27 Division St Boys LLC Ducklo Family Revocable Living Trust $2,700,000
905 Cherokee Nashville 37207 3/8 Golden Hour LLC Cherokee Investors $2,700,000
6400 Louisiana Nashville 37209 3/1 Mitchell Jimmy R Porter James R; Porter Bobbie F $2,547,500
1406 18th Nashville 37212 3/1 Vanderbilt University SKC 18th Avenue LLC $2,160,000
693 Vernon Nashville 37209 3/16 Rsd Vernon & James LLC Burns Glenda S; Burns Michael D $2,120,000
3500 Brick Church Nashville 37207 3/29 Thornton Grove Green LLC Susan Cone Trust; Thomas F Cone Trust For Catherine Cone; Thomas F Cone Trust For Emily Cone; Thomas F Cone Trust For Thomas Cone III $1,945,625
3500 Brick Church Nashville 37207 3/29 Thornton Grove Green LLC Beck Martha Cone; Martha Cone Beck Childrens Trust $1,945,625
715 Main Nashville 37206 3/12 Alkins Tyler; Hutton Carter Port Stephen PC $1,850,000
1604 21st Nashville 37212 3/20 Village 21 Inv Part LLC Braden Geoffrey; Chaffin Mary Ann; Margaret Reynolds Roberts Living Trust; Moody Elizabeth Foster; Morse Catherine Sanders Braden; Foster Elizabeth Bowman Braden $1,500,000
2841 Lebanon Nashville 37214 3/8 FP Inv GP Barrett M Lee Jr; Barrett M Lee $1,500,000
28 Middleton Nashville 37210 3/15 Lipscomb House Part LLC Five Zero Holdings LLC $1,495,000
5315 Nolensville Nashville 37211 3/8 L & S Family Ent LLC S&S Family Ent LLC $1,412,256
556 Metroplex Nashville 37211 3/2 556 Metroplex Drive LLC 556 Metroplex Part $1,374,863
1313 Woodland Nashville 37206 3/13 Homesteady Prop LLC Cfc Prop LLC $1,350,000
7134 Highway 70 Nashville 37221 3/29 Bellevue Car Wash GP P&M Inv Co LLC $1,300,000
6922 Nolensville Brentwood 37027 3/29 Traditions of Mill Creek LLC Hill David Roy $1,195,834
0 Lebanon Nashville 37214 3/8 FP Inv GP GB Davenport LLC $1,175,000
753 Roycroft, 1018 Villa, 1808 Neal Nashville 37203 3/8 Andrady Gerald C Andrady Autumn; Collins Autumn $1,016,640
0 Bluff Brentwood 37027 3/12 Lig Assets Inc Allen Sara McKee; Pharr Lunette Allen; Pharr Edna Lunette $1,000,000
200 Gleaves Madison 37115 3/29 Point of Mercy Mpa Nashville Mob LLC $1,000,000
0 Antioch Pike Nashville 27013 3/8 Mini Storage Depot, Antioch Pike LLC Patel Sailesh R; Patel Sanjay $1,000,000
2609 Eugenia Nashville 37211 3/21 Gifford Brenda; Gifford Charles A Cramer Barry Lee Jr $999,000
0 Murfreesboro Antioch 37013 3/16 NFA Inv Inc Nashville Venture No One LP $850,000
1703 Sevier Nashville 37206 3/5 Anderson Signe Elizabeth; Heffel Kevin Christopher Stevens Kathryn; Warner Charles C; Warner Kathryn $799,900
2536 Murfreesboro Nashville 37217 3/1 Pavilion HR-Murfreesboro LLC TW1 LLC $760,000
1132 Murfreesboro Nashville 37217 3/19 Davs Invest LLC Snoddy Chris $760,000
253 Jackson Meadows Hermitage 37076 3/5 Ginger Rooney Holding Co LLC Kirt Bryan Webster Revocable Living Trust Agreement $725,000
501 Broadwell Nashville 37220 3/16 Bna Dev LLC Yates Michael; Yates Sharon K $700,000
720 Rivergate Gdlttsvlle 37072 3/5 Shaar Forero Prop Inc Best One Nashville Realty Parthip $700,000
0 Pettus Antioch 37013 3/9 AMH TN Dev LLC Ahmed Omer $695,000
2227 Gallatin Madison 37115 3/23 Bank of the Ozarks Regions Bank $655,000
500 Arlington Nashville 37210 3/27 Soeters Lloyd; Thomas Michael Barrett Donald R Jr; Burd Kenny; Richey Christopher $650,000
1006, 1008 Buchanan Nashville 37208 3/1 Soweto LLC 1006 Buchanan Part $552,000
1703 Jo Johnston Nashville 37203 3/19 Arnold Inv Inc Thompson Family Trust $545,000
6034, 6036 Eatons Creek Joelton 37080 3/28 Rogers Katherine; Rogers Rebel D Bledsoe James; Bledsoe James Michael Jr; Bledsoe Jamie; Bledsoe Jennifer $524,999
2706 Greystone Nashville 37204 3/2 Midtown Realty LLC Ruez Paul; Wood James $500,000
5900 Obrien Nashville 37209 3/16 Horton Alden E III; Horton Juli G Lownes-Jackson Millicent Gray $499,000
102 Fannin Gdlttsvlle 37072 3/5 Vaishvi Corp Issa Jack $485,000
1202 Eastland Nashville 37206 3/1 Stephenson Emily C; Stephenson Judson P Fischer William F; Fischer Susan L $475,000
1008 Trinity Nashville 37216 3/28 YMCA of Middle TN Scuderi Monique $450,000
1216 Demonbreun Nashville 37203 3/27 13D Sliver Ltd 13 & D LLC $437,500
2512 Clifton Nashville 37209 3/13 Grant Inv LLC Yafai Nabil R $435,000
512 Dr Db Todd Jr Nashville 37203 3/15 Brady Dev Group LLC Bsr Prop of Nashville LLC $430,000
0 Brick Church Nashville 37207 3/29 Thornton Grove Green LLC Brick Church Prop Lp $425,735
1114 Gallatin Madison 37115 3/5 Thomasson Realty LLC Kromer Henry E; Kromer Karen D $415,000
1310 Little Hamilton Nashville 37203 3/28 Gmat Holdings GP Hurt Benjamin L; Hurt Carolyn J $309,563
446 Old Towne Brentwood 37027 3/14 Kamran Malek Mgmt Trust Lagasse Marc Forrest $307,000
126 Douglas Madison 37115 3/5 Turcios Juan Hester O Easton Revocable Living Trust $300,000
2801 Dickerson Nashville 37207 3/26 Grimsley Alexandria Michelle Gleaves John; Unruh Patti E; Unruh Von W $300,000
5232 Eatons Creek Nashville 37218 3/2 Evertson Daniel Bruce Casale Jennifer A $280,000
12452 Old Hickory Antioch 37013 3/2 Troutt Jonathan W Wiggins June; Wiggins Tom $275,000
7986 Coley Davis Nashville 37221 3/29 Concentric Senior Care LLC Psalms 65 Unit 1 LLC $265,000
848 1st Nashville 37201 3/5 Stanfill Chadwick W; Stanfill J Wayne Arnold Inv Inc $255,000
954 1st Nashville 37201 3/7 Allen James D Arnold Inv Inc $250,000
1104 Buchanan Nashville 37208 3/12 Onleeway LLC McGowan Early Jr Estate; Norris Sonja L $245,000
4552 Bull Run Ashland City 37015 3/27 Rayner Andrew J Nickens Jonathan Dewayne $220,000
141 Thompson Nashville 37211 3/26 Omni Community Health Inc Life Care Heritage Inc $210,000
5315 Nolensville Nashville 37211 3/8 L&S Family Ent LLC S&S Family Ent LLC $187,744
4003 Indiana Nashville 37209 3/13 Kraft Lynette M; Mote Graham D 531 Aba LLC $180,000
3601, 3002 Old Hickory Antioch 37013 3/23 Dacunha Armando Ole South Prop Inc $169,990
4370 Brick Church Whites Cr 37189 3/22 Clausing Terrence Scot Dellinger Joshua Lynn $165,000
7812 Sawyer Brown Nashville 37221 3/5 Leppert Michael Lee Jr Thompson Robert E; Thompson Sheryl $165,000
223 Connell Gdlttsvlle 37072 3/13 Leath Joshua M; Leath Leerin 223 Connell Street Trust; 223 Connell Trust $159,900
209 22nd Old Hickory 37138 3/2 Bockman Jason Lucca Prop LLC $150,000
0 Old Hickory Nashville 37218 3/16 Wilson Bobby; Wilson Emily Johnson Pamela Marie $139,000
1233 2nd Nashville 37210 3/14 Metropolitan Const LLC American Automotive Group Corp; Edwards Alan Andrew; Edwards Scott Coleman; Edwards James Thomas Jr $120,000
409 35th Nashville 37209 3/5 Orlowski Daniel Denny S Kurt $112,225

Williamson County

AddressCityZipFiling DateBuyersSellersPrice
801 Del Rio Franklin 37064 3/12 Franklin Meadowview Part LLC Estate of Moore Robert N Jr $20,350,000
4541 Columbia, 1824 Sedberry Thmpsns St 37179 3/1 Station Hill LLC Hill Blake Clark; Hill Gloria Lynne; Hill Hubert Ronald (Will Of); Hill Lillian C; Hill Ronald Peyton; Hill Ronald Peyton; Hill Timothy Crafton; Mashburn Lillian Victoria Hill $8,197,854
4430 Columbia Thmpsns St 37179 3/1 Alexander Prop LLC Alexander Barry Farms LLC $5,900,000
7128 Springs Franklin 37067 3/27 Pita Prop LLC WG & K LLC $5,600,000
6512 Cox Coll Grove 37046 3/12 Arrington Prop Holdings LLC Wilson Lawrence Edward Jr; Wilson Mary Lou $5,100,250
7210 Haley Industrial Nolensville 37135 3/26 Saunders Family Trust BFG Parthip; Blanton Anna Kristen Ira; Blanton Glynn; Entrust TN; Forshee David; Groomes Family Realty Inv II LLC $3,250,000
6320 Cox Arrington 37014 3/13 Murphy Bros LLC Bowen Linda Michelle; Bowen Michael Edward; Bowen Sara Annice; Warwick Martha Elaine $3,125,000
4541 Columbia, 1824 Sedberry Thmpsns St 37179 3/1 Town of Thompsons Station Alexander Prop LLC; Station Hill LLC $3,105,000
454 Downs Franklin 37064 3/16 Freegard Part X DJL LLC $2,500,000
7007 Moores Brentwood 37027 3/1 F&M Facilities Corporation Elm Hill Dev Corporation $1,350,000
1582 Thompson Station Thmpsns St 37179 3/2 Anson Holly A; Anson Philip J Sr Ragan John Matthew II $1,200,000
5780 Greenbriar Franklin 37064 3/7 Hatcher Amy Collins Sullivan; Hatcher Steven Cary Brooks Lori; Brooks Robert E III $924,000
0 Spring Hill-Duplex Spring Hill 37174 3/29 Spring Hill City Of Neal Rickie; Neal Ricky G $850,000
1201 Isleworth Franklin 37064 3/22 Swh Residential Part LLC Swhr Shadow Green II LLC $822,800
Tuscany Brentwood 37027 3/9 Tuscany Hills 7 LLC Butler Lindsay $780,000
0 Stillhouse Hollow Franklin 37064 3/9 McCalmon Reba & Rodgar 2015 Family Trust Still House Hollow Farms L P $771,360
5600 Leipers Creek Franklin 37064 3/29 Gielda Norman; Gielda Teresa Davis Danny Ray; Davis Derik Scott; Davis James Ellis; Davis Jerry Douglas; Davis Joey Neal; Davis Lois E (Estate Of); Heithcock Patricia Ann; Young Danna Beth Davis $625,000
6740 Lane Coll Grove 37046 3/19 Riverstone Homes LLC Milani Lara; Milani Mario $465,000
4868 Smithson Coll Grove 37046 3/15 Goodwin Peter M Marlowe Sheila K; Smithson Alva Louise Madden (Estate Of); Smithson Wendell Paxton $405,000
390 Downs Franklin 37064 3/20 Mata Jose; Solorzano Janette Judith Zoorob David; Zoorob Roger $325,000
2950 Old Horton Nolensville 37135 3/29 Standifird J Lynne; Standifird Jacob E Osburn Gary Mack; Osburn Joe Tally; Osburn Robert Louis; Osburn William Nally $225,000
0 Bahne Fairview 37062 3/26 Myatt Troy Hunter Anderson Joyce; Grines Lorelei L $210,000
7340, 7350 Valley Fairview 37062 3/19 Burgess Barry; Burgess Dee Steam Whistle LLC $205,000
0 Spanntown Arrington 37014 3/23 Reed Lori Turner Group GP $195,000
5921 Beard Franklin 37064 3/16 Thurston Jon Kip Griggs Family Revocable Living Trust $110,000
7126 Loblolly Pine Fairview 37062 3/15 PV Enterprises LLC Cote David R $105,000
245 Strahl Franklin 37064 3/2 Value Inc Sisco John $100,000

Rutherford County

AddressCityZipFiling DateBuyersSellersPrice
521 Old Salem M'boro 37129 3/8 Church Experience Christian Community Swanson Devs LP; Swanson Prop Inc $7,500,000
1430 Mark Allen M'boro 37129 3/13 Piedmont Truck Tires Inc Willis David; Willis David M; Willis David Mark $3,700,000
2864 Yeargan M'boro 37128 3/28 Hon Shores TN LLC Dodson Mary Lou $3,150,000
Almaville Smyrna 37167 3/13 Mole-Richardson Co Ltd Newell-Berg Holdings TN LLC $2,451,000
559 Sam Ridley Smyrna 37167 3/8 Palmetto Smyrna-Sam Ridley Pkwy LLC First TN Bank National Assoc $1,600,000
330 Blair La Vergne 37086 3/8 Blair Road LLC Mitcham Marilyn Sue $1,597,600
401 Almaville Smyrna 37167 3/29 Cantrell Farms LLC Lee Evelyn C Estate; Lee Evelyn Carter Estate; Lee Harold Wayne Personal Representative $1,500,000
2397 Memorial M'boro 37129 3/12 2397 Memorial Boulevard LLC Taylor Don A & Mescal C 1989 Living Trust Etc $1,400,000
2779 New Salem M'boro 37128 3/21 Saint Thomas/Usp Surgery Centers LLC Weakland Terri L $1,118,741
729, 731, 733, 733, 737, 739 Mill Springs, 3231 Cinch Smyrna 37167 3/19 Orchard Foundation LLC Sodie Prop LLC $988,800
1302 Dow M'boro 37130 3/23 Bluegrass Capital Group LLC Riel Brian F $850,000
10551 Powells Chapel Lebanon 37090 3/16 Hollingshead Ryan J RHB LLC $720,000
1513, 1529 Main M'boro 37130 3/2 Saenphansiri Panola; Saenphansiri Xaiyavong Plaengnam Chan; Plaengnam Vanida $700,000
501 Lytle M'boro 37130 3/5 Bert McCarter Hamilton Lady L; Hamilton Thomas B $490,000
9224 Arnold Christiana 37037 3/16 Banks Forrest Chance; Moore Lauren E George Julie B; George Stephen M $450,000
8461 Franklin M'boro 37128 3/26 Murfreesboro Storage Fund LLC Delong Beverly P; Delong James P $450,000
1305 Broad M'boro 37129 3/16 CVHC8 LLC Jackson John K & Norma A Rev Living Trust $400,000
12000 Goodman Milton 37118 3/8 Dotson Jean Alyne; Dotson Steven Goodman Charles E Jr; Goodman Delia $350,000
2723 New Salem M'boro 37128 3/21 Saint Thomas/USP Surgery Centers LLC New Salem Strategic Inv L P; Weakland Terri L $338,259
1216 Maple M'boro 37130 3/27 Nashboro Realty LLC Brown Nancy $325,000
3307 Manchester M'boro 37127 3/22 Boroview Prop LLC Hoover Michael C $312,000
Conhocken M'boro 37128 3/20 Barger James; Coleman Courtland Hastings Ashley Family Limited Parthip I; Hastings Denny $300,000
Horton Coll Grove 37046 3/19 TN Outdoor Prop LLC Constantinides Criton; Constantinides Jennifer $299,900
9856 Windrow Rockvale 37153 3/8 Pruitt Ben; Pruitt Leslie White S Ray; White Steven Ray; White Thomas Ray $290,000
Business Campus M'boro 37130 3/15 Southpointe Dowling One LLC Richland South LLC $265,000
430 McClary Smyrna 37167 3/14 Siddiqi Mukhtar A Levitt Howard; Levitt Vickie Kay $245,000
459 Blair Smyrna 37167 3/8 Blair Road LLC Naron Family Trust $230,800
120 Wade Herrod Smyrna 37167 3/7 Martin Heating Cooling & Plumbing LLC Barrett Thomas C $225,000
2573 Cheatham Springs Eagleville 37060 3/16 Lance Clark A; Lance Pamela L Brown Angela Smith $213,500
312 Church M'boro 37130 3/1 Smitty M A Anderson Leonard T $200,000
7119 Hutson Christiana 37037 3/23 Moses Kenneth C; Moses Lauren A Gill Logan Buchanan $182,000
6188 Buckeye Bottom M'boro 37129 3/16 Britton G Bruce; Britton Gayle C; Britton Justin W; Britton Sherry L Boggs Jerry D $165,000
Business Campus M'boro 37130 3/15 Bryant Frank A Richland South LLC $161,000
5006 Epps Mill Christiana 37037 3/9 McCraney Amanda; McCraney Jeremy Dean Hatfield Jordan; Hatfield Joshua T $153,000
8454 Lane Lascassas 37085 3/29 Lane Jack R Jones Julia Lynn; McCormack Rita Marie $150,000
Bradyville M'boro 37130 3/14 Alhamad Omar Harmon Lillie M Revocable Living Trust; Harmon Walter L Revocable Living Trust $150,000
Vaught Readyville 37149 3/7 Todd Const; Todd Rob Bruce Donald L Revocable Living Trust $145,000
3949 Halls Hill M'boro 37130 3/20 Peercy Christopher J; Peercy Pamela D Adams Jessee Jr & Dollie A Revocable Living Trust The; Adams Jessee Jr Revocable Trust The $135,000
Rutherford M'boro 37130 3/15 L A Part Gritton Jack E; Gritton Robert P $131,000
1043 Veterans M'boro 37128 3/6 Calkins Amanda Lynn; Calkins Ricky S Loyd James H $130,700
5245 Mankin McKnight M'boro 37127 3/16 Homes for our Troops Inc White Carole Ann; White Stephen D $129,900
Givens Lascassas 37085 3/1 King Anita K; King Philip J Smith Emma; Smith Emma Cornelia $125,000

Sumner County

AddressCityZipFiling DateBuyersSellersPrice
1001 Village Green Gallatin 37066 3/26 Jay Ram Gallatin LLC VRL Hotels 4 LLC $4,315,000
1089 Main Hndrsnville 37075 3/27 TNT Water Sports Prop LLC Marine Prop Inc $2,100,000
116, 120, 121, 124, 125, 128, 129, 132, 133, 136, 137 Dimmit Portland 37148 3/19 Hoover J Keith; Lord Herb W&M Inv LLC $2,000,000
500 Zieglers Fort Gallatin 37066 3/26 Wright Glenn Carlton Mitzi De Nell Lannom Revocable Living Trust $1,600,830
1361 Madison Creek Gdlttsvlle 37072 3/7 Fishman Eric Picillo Julie Ann; Picillo Warren V Jr $900,000
112, 113 Oak Portland 37148 3/5 Morrow Cindy; Morrow Rick Hayes Judy; Hayes Paul $875,000
301 Sandye Portland 37148 3/7 Walker Michael Scott; Walker Rebecca Portland TN Hwy 52 LLC $854,700
1053 Cairo Gallatin 37066 3/5 TNhomesites.Com Sumner Bank & Trust $835,000
3120 Hartsville Castalian Sp 37031 3/28 Sai Ambre Corp Jai Shree Veer Inc $800,000
2228 Highway 25 Cottontown 37048 3/26 Moynahan Nathan Monica McIntyre Badger Irrevocable Inv Services Trust $715,000
3489 Highway 259 Bethpage 37022 3/21 Baker Randall Mark; Baker Vickie Rena; Perdue Beverley Mai; Perdue Ronald Steven Cardwell Donna J; Kirkpatrick Connie L $699,000
111 Maple Row Hndrsnville 37075 3/28 New Miracle LLC Rose Randall D $659,056
324 Sumner Hall Gallatin 37066 3/28 Tenn Prop GP 324 Sumner Hall Dr LLC $600,000
1005 Highway 52 Portland 37148 3/5 Mighty Hearts Home Care Inc Healthy Life Care LLC $450,000
68 Industrial Park Hndrsnville 37075 3/28 B&N Const Co LLC Schmidt Adam; Schmidt Kathy; Schmidt Lanny $435,000
712 Broadway Portland 37148 3/19 Novick Martin JDG 001 LLC $425,000
1741 Rapids Portland 37148 3/5 Patel Dhruv Cook Bobby Wayne $405,000
380 Water Gallatin 37066 3/12 Sindle Robert Allen; Sindle Roger Allen Donald M Lake Trust; Kristen C Lake Trust $370,000
324 Sumner Hall Gallatin 37066 3/28 324 Sumner Hall Dr LLC Gannett GP Media Inc $352,273
131 Maple Row Hndrsnville 37075 3/13 Stamper Jon Matthew Hardee Jeff; Jkj Prop $289,000
139 Chipman Bethpage 37022 3/13 Barker Kevin; Graves Steve Bailey Melissa Jean; Iacona Renee Bailey $270,000
109 Shivel Hndrsnville 37075 3/26 Ramos David Rafael Jr; Ramos Jennifer Gail Lafever Billy W Jr $235,000
128 Water North & Gallatin 37066 3/12 Holloway Inv LLC Waldron Bonnie $231,500
0 Smith Thompson Bethpage 37022 3/1 Brown Betty J; Brown Robert M; Brown Roy A; Brown Roy T Jenkins Mack Arthur; Jenkins Patricia Ann $230,000
1332 Highway 25 Gallatin 37066 3/21 McKinney Megan Bone Charles W Tr; Nokes M Bone Revocable Trust Agreement $230,000
223 Main Gallatin 37066 3/2 Dong Wen; Yang Bing Yao Frett Carolyn; Frett Vernon $220,000
Shell Gdlttsvlle 37072 3/5 Strawhacker James C; Strawhacker Meagan S Rutland Kathryn T $210,394
2506 Pleasant Grove Wstmrland 37186 3/14 Miller David J Gilliam Margie A $199,410
108 Dean Cross, 109N Centerpoint, 1367 Broadway Portland 37148 3/23 Kessler Joseph Gomer Betty Arlene Bandy Estate; Gomer Johnny; Gomer Megan $175,000
340 Penny Morris Portland 37148 3/6 Bausell Eugene Spisak Victoria Eva Estate $150,100
6628 Highway 31 Wstmrland 37186 3/9 Hesson Amanda; Hesson Jason Gregory Vicky L $146,000
2228A Highway 25 Cottontown 37048 3/22 Gage Scott A; Gage Whitney H Monica McIntyre Badger Irrevocable Inv Services Trust $140,000
421 Old Highway 31 Bethpage 37022 3/23 McKay Deborah; McKay Mark A Sr Woodard Candace; Woodard David $128,000
4456 Highway 76 Cottontown 37048 3/1 Mink Frank; Mink Mary Beth Brinkley Ruby A Estate; Brinkley Ruby H Estate; Crunk Peggy Brinkley; Hopper Linda Brinkley; Lassiter Kathy Brinkley $121,000
4456 Highway 76 Cottontown 37048 3/2 Biggs Allison; Griffin David Brinkley Ruby A Estate; Brinkley Ruby H Estate; Crunk Peggy Brinkley; Hopper Linda Brinkley; Lassiter Kathy Brinkley $121,000
400 Gravely Hill Bethpage 37022 3/9 Brown Carolina A; Bush Benjamin Travis Morton Phyllis A B $110,000
1811 New Deal Potts Portland 37148 3/14 Graham Katelyn Ernest W Neagle Family Trust; Neagle David W Tr $100,000

Wilson County

AddressCityZipFiling DateBuyersSellersPrice
920 Arctic Lebanon 37090 3/8 Royal Canin Usa Inc Mars Petcare US Inc $19,641,284
4847 McCreary Lebanon 37090 3/6 CP Logistics Lebanon LLC Nashville Speedway USA Inc $5,151,300
163 Business Park Lebanon 37090 3/2 Wilks James; Wilks Rosa Reddick James D $3,400,000
1416 Main Lebanon 37087 3/26 Westview Plaza Shops LLC Pebb Lebanon LLC $2,567,848
0 Hartman Lebanon 37212 3/28 Hartmann Medical Plaza LLC Agilitas Prop Dev Inc $1,881,792
1317 Main Lebanon 37087 3/21 Lagasse Marc Forrest Oreof 2017 Ruby LLC $1,180,000
0 Horn Springs Lebanon 37087 3/5 Reserve At Horn Springs LLC Kirkpatrick Edward F Jr Gen Partner; Kirkpatrick Marion B Gen Partner; Kirkpatrick Mary Ella Family Parthip; Vail Marilyn Nan Gen Partner $1,100,000
5776 Division Mt Juliet 37122 3/15 A1 Prop LLC Doneldson John David Member; Trinity Recycling LLC $1,040,000
3085 Mt Juliet Mt Juliet 37122 3/16 Keiths Canines Holdings LLC Grace United Methodist Church $990,000
0 Lebanon Lebanon 37090 3/6 Green Hills Inv LLC Duncan Charles V Testamentary Trust; Duncan Felicia C $685,000
199 Knee Watertown 37184 3/16 Ray Crystal Marie; Ray Ricky E Dixon Gloria M; Dixon Michael $556,500
1466 Mann Lebanon 37087 3/16 Ofenheusle Stephanie; Ofenheusle Will Key Chris; Key Robert $550,000
Cairo Lebanon 37087 3/13 Wieczoek Boguslaw; Wieczorek Krystyna Fleming Homes LLC; Fleming Jordan R Member $407,000
1713 Shop Springs Watertown 37184 3/14 Jones Delbert W Jr Ray James O; Ray Sharon J $390,000
15380 Lebanon O Hickory 37138 3/6 AKB Prop LLC Beard Pamela; Bowers Billy Ray Estate; Howard Susan; Johnson Shirley; Walsh Brenda $387,000
1227 Trammel Lebanon 37090 3/12 Wells Pamela M; Wells Weldon W Fleming Homes LLC; Fleming Jordan R Member $329,000
940 Harkreader Mt Juliet 37122 3/27 Liddle Prop Joines Deborah K; Joines James D; Joines Jeffrey R; Joines Linda H $300,000
361 Bradshaw Lebanon 37087 3/19 MJP 82 Trust Tubb Alice; Tubb Billy Jack $238,320
0 Coles Ferry Pk Lebanon 37087 3/16 McGregor Elize; McGregor Johann Breazeale Joyce $233,000
100 Villa Lebanon 37090 3/7 Williams Andre Leon Sr; Williams Lisa M Blackwell John $219,900
3330, 3360 Sparta Pike Watertown 37184 3/28 Laudeman John W; Laudeman Virginia Marie Brown Cindy Forbes; Laudeman Virginia Marie $212,500