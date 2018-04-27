Top Middle Tennessee commercial sales for March 2018

VOL. 42 | NO. 17 | Friday, April 27, 2018

Top commercial real estate sales, March 2018, for Davidson, Williamson, Rutherford, Wilson and Sumner counties, as compiled by Chandler Reports.

Chandler Reports has been publishing Real Estate Market Data since 1968. That year, Chandler began collecting residential sales information for the Chandler Residential Report, considered the authoritative source for residential real estate sales information. Over the next three decades, the publications have been continually refined, enhanced and expanded, growing to include lot sales data, new residential construction and absorption information, and commercial sales. In 1987, Chandler Reports began one of the first on–line real estate market data services in the country, and is a nationally recognized leader in the industry. In 2004, Chandler Reports was purchased by The Daily News Publishing Co. In 2007, Chandler introduced RegionPlus, including property research for Nashville and Middle Tennessee. Visit online at chandlerreports.com.

Davidson County

Address City Zip Filing Date Buyers Sellers Price 1 Lifeway, 907 Church, 157, 161 Rosa L Parks Nashville 37234 3/23 AEG Nashville LLC Uptown Prop Holdings LLC $44,000,000 1600 West End Nashville 37203 3/26 1600 West End Ave Part LLC West End Summit Dev LLC $36,850,000 305, 309, 311 Broadway, 103, 111 Third Nashville 37201 3/19 HT Nashville LLC Tac 305 Lower Broadway LLC $32,000,000 6565 Premier Nashville 37209 3/1 Apex Apts Parthip West Nashville Multifamily Part LLC $14,250,000 640 Thompson Nashville 37204 3/23 640 Thompson Lane LLC SRC Facilities LLC $13,000,000 2810 Gallatin, 1125 Delmas, 1120 Litton Nashville 37216 3/15 Hollywood Kingsley II LLC Park at Five Points LLC $12,700,000 1 Bridgestone Nashville 37214 3/14 Ymc Oldsmar Inv LLC Des-Tech TN Lp $12,600,000 407 Lafayette, 833, 835 4th Lafayette Nashville 37203 3/7 Ras LLC; Rnn Inv LLC Coleman Gregory R; Deleot Thomas Land Jr; Foley James B; Lowe Robert W Jr; McCrary Whit W IV; Tuck John Challoner $7,500,000 5316 Mount View Antioch 37013 3/8 Ayesh Salah Ayesh Omar $7,000,000 301 Plus Park Nashville 37217 3/12 301 Plus Park GP TN Real Estate Inv GP $6,965,400 2216 Abbott Martin Nashville 37215 3/9 2216 Abbott Martin LLC Fifth Third Bank $6,850,000 4717, 4801 Centennial Nashville 37209 3/22 Humphreys County Prop LLC CPM GP $6,800,000 5251 Mount View Antioch 37013 3/1 Ps Southeast One Inc Freegard Part X $6,700,000 5304 Cane Ridge Antioch 37013 3/26 Hippodrome Realty Inc D3 Bell LLC $5,600,000 301 Broadway Nashville 37201 3/28 Hssb LLC Smith Edward; Smith Karen D $5,500,000 3343 Perimeter Hill Nashville 37211 3/12 3343 Perimeter Hill GP TN Real Estate Inv GP $5,254,600 3715 Hillsboro, 2101 Crestmoor Hillsboro Nashville 37215 3/7 TN CVS Pharmacy LLC 3715 Hillsboro Holdings LLC $4,911,500 1701 West End Nashville 37203 3/16 1701 West End Inv Part LLC Hudson Group Lp $3,950,000 120 Belle Forest Nashville 37221 3/1 Hills Fellowship Carmike Cinemas LLC $3,800,000 0 Nashville Yards Lots 1 and 2 Nashville 37203 3/29 Swvp Nashville Park LLC CSX Transportation Inc $3,588,000 151 1st Nashville 37213 3/5 Dayal Raman G Ward Thompson I $2,875,000 556 Metroplex Nashville 37211 3/2 556 Metroplex Drive LLC K3D 556 Metroplex LLC $2,750,138 4900 Centennial Nashville 37209 3/28 Silo Capital LLC Aaa Services; Batey Ray; Batey William Ray $2,750,000 1913 Division Nashville 37203 3/27 Division St Boys LLC Ducklo Family Revocable Living Trust $2,700,000 905 Cherokee Nashville 37207 3/8 Golden Hour LLC Cherokee Investors $2,700,000 6400 Louisiana Nashville 37209 3/1 Mitchell Jimmy R Porter James R; Porter Bobbie F $2,547,500 1406 18th Nashville 37212 3/1 Vanderbilt University SKC 18th Avenue LLC $2,160,000 693 Vernon Nashville 37209 3/16 Rsd Vernon & James LLC Burns Glenda S; Burns Michael D $2,120,000 3500 Brick Church Nashville 37207 3/29 Thornton Grove Green LLC Susan Cone Trust; Thomas F Cone Trust For Catherine Cone; Thomas F Cone Trust For Emily Cone; Thomas F Cone Trust For Thomas Cone III $1,945,625 3500 Brick Church Nashville 37207 3/29 Thornton Grove Green LLC Beck Martha Cone; Martha Cone Beck Childrens Trust $1,945,625 715 Main Nashville 37206 3/12 Alkins Tyler; Hutton Carter Port Stephen PC $1,850,000 1604 21st Nashville 37212 3/20 Village 21 Inv Part LLC Braden Geoffrey; Chaffin Mary Ann; Margaret Reynolds Roberts Living Trust; Moody Elizabeth Foster; Morse Catherine Sanders Braden; Foster Elizabeth Bowman Braden $1,500,000 2841 Lebanon Nashville 37214 3/8 FP Inv GP Barrett M Lee Jr; Barrett M Lee $1,500,000 28 Middleton Nashville 37210 3/15 Lipscomb House Part LLC Five Zero Holdings LLC $1,495,000 5315 Nolensville Nashville 37211 3/8 L & S Family Ent LLC S&S Family Ent LLC $1,412,256 556 Metroplex Nashville 37211 3/2 556 Metroplex Drive LLC 556 Metroplex Part $1,374,863 1313 Woodland Nashville 37206 3/13 Homesteady Prop LLC Cfc Prop LLC $1,350,000 7134 Highway 70 Nashville 37221 3/29 Bellevue Car Wash GP P&M Inv Co LLC $1,300,000 6922 Nolensville Brentwood 37027 3/29 Traditions of Mill Creek LLC Hill David Roy $1,195,834 0 Lebanon Nashville 37214 3/8 FP Inv GP GB Davenport LLC $1,175,000 753 Roycroft, 1018 Villa, 1808 Neal Nashville 37203 3/8 Andrady Gerald C Andrady Autumn; Collins Autumn $1,016,640 0 Bluff Brentwood 37027 3/12 Lig Assets Inc Allen Sara McKee; Pharr Lunette Allen; Pharr Edna Lunette $1,000,000 200 Gleaves Madison 37115 3/29 Point of Mercy Mpa Nashville Mob LLC $1,000,000 0 Antioch Pike Nashville 27013 3/8 Mini Storage Depot, Antioch Pike LLC Patel Sailesh R; Patel Sanjay $1,000,000 2609 Eugenia Nashville 37211 3/21 Gifford Brenda; Gifford Charles A Cramer Barry Lee Jr $999,000 0 Murfreesboro Antioch 37013 3/16 NFA Inv Inc Nashville Venture No One LP $850,000 1703 Sevier Nashville 37206 3/5 Anderson Signe Elizabeth; Heffel Kevin Christopher Stevens Kathryn; Warner Charles C; Warner Kathryn $799,900 2536 Murfreesboro Nashville 37217 3/1 Pavilion HR-Murfreesboro LLC TW1 LLC $760,000 1132 Murfreesboro Nashville 37217 3/19 Davs Invest LLC Snoddy Chris $760,000 253 Jackson Meadows Hermitage 37076 3/5 Ginger Rooney Holding Co LLC Kirt Bryan Webster Revocable Living Trust Agreement $725,000 501 Broadwell Nashville 37220 3/16 Bna Dev LLC Yates Michael; Yates Sharon K $700,000 720 Rivergate Gdlttsvlle 37072 3/5 Shaar Forero Prop Inc Best One Nashville Realty Parthip $700,000 0 Pettus Antioch 37013 3/9 AMH TN Dev LLC Ahmed Omer $695,000 2227 Gallatin Madison 37115 3/23 Bank of the Ozarks Regions Bank $655,000 500 Arlington Nashville 37210 3/27 Soeters Lloyd; Thomas Michael Barrett Donald R Jr; Burd Kenny; Richey Christopher $650,000 1006, 1008 Buchanan Nashville 37208 3/1 Soweto LLC 1006 Buchanan Part $552,000 1703 Jo Johnston Nashville 37203 3/19 Arnold Inv Inc Thompson Family Trust $545,000 6034, 6036 Eatons Creek Joelton 37080 3/28 Rogers Katherine; Rogers Rebel D Bledsoe James; Bledsoe James Michael Jr; Bledsoe Jamie; Bledsoe Jennifer $524,999 2706 Greystone Nashville 37204 3/2 Midtown Realty LLC Ruez Paul; Wood James $500,000 5900 Obrien Nashville 37209 3/16 Horton Alden E III; Horton Juli G Lownes-Jackson Millicent Gray $499,000 102 Fannin Gdlttsvlle 37072 3/5 Vaishvi Corp Issa Jack $485,000 1202 Eastland Nashville 37206 3/1 Stephenson Emily C; Stephenson Judson P Fischer William F; Fischer Susan L $475,000 1008 Trinity Nashville 37216 3/28 YMCA of Middle TN Scuderi Monique $450,000 1216 Demonbreun Nashville 37203 3/27 13D Sliver Ltd 13 & D LLC $437,500 2512 Clifton Nashville 37209 3/13 Grant Inv LLC Yafai Nabil R $435,000 512 Dr Db Todd Jr Nashville 37203 3/15 Brady Dev Group LLC Bsr Prop of Nashville LLC $430,000 0 Brick Church Nashville 37207 3/29 Thornton Grove Green LLC Brick Church Prop Lp $425,735 1114 Gallatin Madison 37115 3/5 Thomasson Realty LLC Kromer Henry E; Kromer Karen D $415,000 1310 Little Hamilton Nashville 37203 3/28 Gmat Holdings GP Hurt Benjamin L; Hurt Carolyn J $309,563 446 Old Towne Brentwood 37027 3/14 Kamran Malek Mgmt Trust Lagasse Marc Forrest $307,000 126 Douglas Madison 37115 3/5 Turcios Juan Hester O Easton Revocable Living Trust $300,000 2801 Dickerson Nashville 37207 3/26 Grimsley Alexandria Michelle Gleaves John; Unruh Patti E; Unruh Von W $300,000 5232 Eatons Creek Nashville 37218 3/2 Evertson Daniel Bruce Casale Jennifer A $280,000 12452 Old Hickory Antioch 37013 3/2 Troutt Jonathan W Wiggins June; Wiggins Tom $275,000 7986 Coley Davis Nashville 37221 3/29 Concentric Senior Care LLC Psalms 65 Unit 1 LLC $265,000 848 1st Nashville 37201 3/5 Stanfill Chadwick W; Stanfill J Wayne Arnold Inv Inc $255,000 954 1st Nashville 37201 3/7 Allen James D Arnold Inv Inc $250,000 1104 Buchanan Nashville 37208 3/12 Onleeway LLC McGowan Early Jr Estate; Norris Sonja L $245,000 4552 Bull Run Ashland City 37015 3/27 Rayner Andrew J Nickens Jonathan Dewayne $220,000 141 Thompson Nashville 37211 3/26 Omni Community Health Inc Life Care Heritage Inc $210,000 5315 Nolensville Nashville 37211 3/8 L&S Family Ent LLC S&S Family Ent LLC $187,744 4003 Indiana Nashville 37209 3/13 Kraft Lynette M; Mote Graham D 531 Aba LLC $180,000 3601, 3002 Old Hickory Antioch 37013 3/23 Dacunha Armando Ole South Prop Inc $169,990 4370 Brick Church Whites Cr 37189 3/22 Clausing Terrence Scot Dellinger Joshua Lynn $165,000 7812 Sawyer Brown Nashville 37221 3/5 Leppert Michael Lee Jr Thompson Robert E; Thompson Sheryl $165,000 223 Connell Gdlttsvlle 37072 3/13 Leath Joshua M; Leath Leerin 223 Connell Street Trust; 223 Connell Trust $159,900 209 22nd Old Hickory 37138 3/2 Bockman Jason Lucca Prop LLC $150,000 0 Old Hickory Nashville 37218 3/16 Wilson Bobby; Wilson Emily Johnson Pamela Marie $139,000 1233 2nd Nashville 37210 3/14 Metropolitan Const LLC American Automotive Group Corp; Edwards Alan Andrew; Edwards Scott Coleman; Edwards James Thomas Jr $120,000 409 35th Nashville 37209 3/5 Orlowski Daniel Denny S Kurt $112,225

Williamson County

Address City Zip Filing Date Buyers Sellers Price 801 Del Rio Franklin 37064 3/12 Franklin Meadowview Part LLC Estate of Moore Robert N Jr $20,350,000 4541 Columbia, 1824 Sedberry Thmpsns St 37179 3/1 Station Hill LLC Hill Blake Clark; Hill Gloria Lynne; Hill Hubert Ronald (Will Of); Hill Lillian C; Hill Ronald Peyton; Hill Ronald Peyton; Hill Timothy Crafton; Mashburn Lillian Victoria Hill $8,197,854 4430 Columbia Thmpsns St 37179 3/1 Alexander Prop LLC Alexander Barry Farms LLC $5,900,000 7128 Springs Franklin 37067 3/27 Pita Prop LLC WG & K LLC $5,600,000 6512 Cox Coll Grove 37046 3/12 Arrington Prop Holdings LLC Wilson Lawrence Edward Jr; Wilson Mary Lou $5,100,250 7210 Haley Industrial Nolensville 37135 3/26 Saunders Family Trust BFG Parthip; Blanton Anna Kristen Ira; Blanton Glynn; Entrust TN; Forshee David; Groomes Family Realty Inv II LLC $3,250,000 6320 Cox Arrington 37014 3/13 Murphy Bros LLC Bowen Linda Michelle; Bowen Michael Edward; Bowen Sara Annice; Warwick Martha Elaine $3,125,000 4541 Columbia, 1824 Sedberry Thmpsns St 37179 3/1 Town of Thompsons Station Alexander Prop LLC; Station Hill LLC $3,105,000 454 Downs Franklin 37064 3/16 Freegard Part X DJL LLC $2,500,000 7007 Moores Brentwood 37027 3/1 F&M Facilities Corporation Elm Hill Dev Corporation $1,350,000 1582 Thompson Station Thmpsns St 37179 3/2 Anson Holly A; Anson Philip J Sr Ragan John Matthew II $1,200,000 5780 Greenbriar Franklin 37064 3/7 Hatcher Amy Collins Sullivan; Hatcher Steven Cary Brooks Lori; Brooks Robert E III $924,000 0 Spring Hill-Duplex Spring Hill 37174 3/29 Spring Hill City Of Neal Rickie; Neal Ricky G $850,000 1201 Isleworth Franklin 37064 3/22 Swh Residential Part LLC Swhr Shadow Green II LLC $822,800 Tuscany Brentwood 37027 3/9 Tuscany Hills 7 LLC Butler Lindsay $780,000 0 Stillhouse Hollow Franklin 37064 3/9 McCalmon Reba & Rodgar 2015 Family Trust Still House Hollow Farms L P $771,360 5600 Leipers Creek Franklin 37064 3/29 Gielda Norman; Gielda Teresa Davis Danny Ray; Davis Derik Scott; Davis James Ellis; Davis Jerry Douglas; Davis Joey Neal; Davis Lois E (Estate Of); Heithcock Patricia Ann; Young Danna Beth Davis $625,000 6740 Lane Coll Grove 37046 3/19 Riverstone Homes LLC Milani Lara; Milani Mario $465,000 4868 Smithson Coll Grove 37046 3/15 Goodwin Peter M Marlowe Sheila K; Smithson Alva Louise Madden (Estate Of); Smithson Wendell Paxton $405,000 390 Downs Franklin 37064 3/20 Mata Jose; Solorzano Janette Judith Zoorob David; Zoorob Roger $325,000 2950 Old Horton Nolensville 37135 3/29 Standifird J Lynne; Standifird Jacob E Osburn Gary Mack; Osburn Joe Tally; Osburn Robert Louis; Osburn William Nally $225,000 0 Bahne Fairview 37062 3/26 Myatt Troy Hunter Anderson Joyce; Grines Lorelei L $210,000 7340, 7350 Valley Fairview 37062 3/19 Burgess Barry; Burgess Dee Steam Whistle LLC $205,000 0 Spanntown Arrington 37014 3/23 Reed Lori Turner Group GP $195,000 5921 Beard Franklin 37064 3/16 Thurston Jon Kip Griggs Family Revocable Living Trust $110,000 7126 Loblolly Pine Fairview 37062 3/15 PV Enterprises LLC Cote David R $105,000 245 Strahl Franklin 37064 3/2 Value Inc Sisco John $100,000

Rutherford County

Address City Zip Filing Date Buyers Sellers Price 521 Old Salem M'boro 37129 3/8 Church Experience Christian Community Swanson Devs LP; Swanson Prop Inc $7,500,000 1430 Mark Allen M'boro 37129 3/13 Piedmont Truck Tires Inc Willis David; Willis David M; Willis David Mark $3,700,000 2864 Yeargan M'boro 37128 3/28 Hon Shores TN LLC Dodson Mary Lou $3,150,000 Almaville Smyrna 37167 3/13 Mole-Richardson Co Ltd Newell-Berg Holdings TN LLC $2,451,000 559 Sam Ridley Smyrna 37167 3/8 Palmetto Smyrna-Sam Ridley Pkwy LLC First TN Bank National Assoc $1,600,000 330 Blair La Vergne 37086 3/8 Blair Road LLC Mitcham Marilyn Sue $1,597,600 401 Almaville Smyrna 37167 3/29 Cantrell Farms LLC Lee Evelyn C Estate; Lee Evelyn Carter Estate; Lee Harold Wayne Personal Representative $1,500,000 2397 Memorial M'boro 37129 3/12 2397 Memorial Boulevard LLC Taylor Don A & Mescal C 1989 Living Trust Etc $1,400,000 2779 New Salem M'boro 37128 3/21 Saint Thomas/Usp Surgery Centers LLC Weakland Terri L $1,118,741 729, 731, 733, 733, 737, 739 Mill Springs, 3231 Cinch Smyrna 37167 3/19 Orchard Foundation LLC Sodie Prop LLC $988,800 1302 Dow M'boro 37130 3/23 Bluegrass Capital Group LLC Riel Brian F $850,000 10551 Powells Chapel Lebanon 37090 3/16 Hollingshead Ryan J RHB LLC $720,000 1513, 1529 Main M'boro 37130 3/2 Saenphansiri Panola; Saenphansiri Xaiyavong Plaengnam Chan; Plaengnam Vanida $700,000 501 Lytle M'boro 37130 3/5 Bert McCarter Hamilton Lady L; Hamilton Thomas B $490,000 9224 Arnold Christiana 37037 3/16 Banks Forrest Chance; Moore Lauren E George Julie B; George Stephen M $450,000 8461 Franklin M'boro 37128 3/26 Murfreesboro Storage Fund LLC Delong Beverly P; Delong James P $450,000 1305 Broad M'boro 37129 3/16 CVHC8 LLC Jackson John K & Norma A Rev Living Trust $400,000 12000 Goodman Milton 37118 3/8 Dotson Jean Alyne; Dotson Steven Goodman Charles E Jr; Goodman Delia $350,000 2723 New Salem M'boro 37128 3/21 Saint Thomas/USP Surgery Centers LLC New Salem Strategic Inv L P; Weakland Terri L $338,259 1216 Maple M'boro 37130 3/27 Nashboro Realty LLC Brown Nancy $325,000 3307 Manchester M'boro 37127 3/22 Boroview Prop LLC Hoover Michael C $312,000 Conhocken M'boro 37128 3/20 Barger James; Coleman Courtland Hastings Ashley Family Limited Parthip I; Hastings Denny $300,000 Horton Coll Grove 37046 3/19 TN Outdoor Prop LLC Constantinides Criton; Constantinides Jennifer $299,900 9856 Windrow Rockvale 37153 3/8 Pruitt Ben; Pruitt Leslie White S Ray; White Steven Ray; White Thomas Ray $290,000 Business Campus M'boro 37130 3/15 Southpointe Dowling One LLC Richland South LLC $265,000 430 McClary Smyrna 37167 3/14 Siddiqi Mukhtar A Levitt Howard; Levitt Vickie Kay $245,000 459 Blair Smyrna 37167 3/8 Blair Road LLC Naron Family Trust $230,800 120 Wade Herrod Smyrna 37167 3/7 Martin Heating Cooling & Plumbing LLC Barrett Thomas C $225,000 2573 Cheatham Springs Eagleville 37060 3/16 Lance Clark A; Lance Pamela L Brown Angela Smith $213,500 312 Church M'boro 37130 3/1 Smitty M A Anderson Leonard T $200,000 7119 Hutson Christiana 37037 3/23 Moses Kenneth C; Moses Lauren A Gill Logan Buchanan $182,000 6188 Buckeye Bottom M'boro 37129 3/16 Britton G Bruce; Britton Gayle C; Britton Justin W; Britton Sherry L Boggs Jerry D $165,000 Business Campus M'boro 37130 3/15 Bryant Frank A Richland South LLC $161,000 5006 Epps Mill Christiana 37037 3/9 McCraney Amanda; McCraney Jeremy Dean Hatfield Jordan; Hatfield Joshua T $153,000 8454 Lane Lascassas 37085 3/29 Lane Jack R Jones Julia Lynn; McCormack Rita Marie $150,000 Bradyville M'boro 37130 3/14 Alhamad Omar Harmon Lillie M Revocable Living Trust; Harmon Walter L Revocable Living Trust $150,000 Vaught Readyville 37149 3/7 Todd Const; Todd Rob Bruce Donald L Revocable Living Trust $145,000 3949 Halls Hill M'boro 37130 3/20 Peercy Christopher J; Peercy Pamela D Adams Jessee Jr & Dollie A Revocable Living Trust The; Adams Jessee Jr Revocable Trust The $135,000 Rutherford M'boro 37130 3/15 L A Part Gritton Jack E; Gritton Robert P $131,000 1043 Veterans M'boro 37128 3/6 Calkins Amanda Lynn; Calkins Ricky S Loyd James H $130,700 5245 Mankin McKnight M'boro 37127 3/16 Homes for our Troops Inc White Carole Ann; White Stephen D $129,900 Givens Lascassas 37085 3/1 King Anita K; King Philip J Smith Emma; Smith Emma Cornelia $125,000

Sumner County

Address City Zip Filing Date Buyers Sellers Price 1001 Village Green Gallatin 37066 3/26 Jay Ram Gallatin LLC VRL Hotels 4 LLC $4,315,000 1089 Main Hndrsnville 37075 3/27 TNT Water Sports Prop LLC Marine Prop Inc $2,100,000 116, 120, 121, 124, 125, 128, 129, 132, 133, 136, 137 Dimmit Portland 37148 3/19 Hoover J Keith; Lord Herb W&M Inv LLC $2,000,000 500 Zieglers Fort Gallatin 37066 3/26 Wright Glenn Carlton Mitzi De Nell Lannom Revocable Living Trust $1,600,830 1361 Madison Creek Gdlttsvlle 37072 3/7 Fishman Eric Picillo Julie Ann; Picillo Warren V Jr $900,000 112, 113 Oak Portland 37148 3/5 Morrow Cindy; Morrow Rick Hayes Judy; Hayes Paul $875,000 301 Sandye Portland 37148 3/7 Walker Michael Scott; Walker Rebecca Portland TN Hwy 52 LLC $854,700 1053 Cairo Gallatin 37066 3/5 TNhomesites.Com Sumner Bank & Trust $835,000 3120 Hartsville Castalian Sp 37031 3/28 Sai Ambre Corp Jai Shree Veer Inc $800,000 2228 Highway 25 Cottontown 37048 3/26 Moynahan Nathan Monica McIntyre Badger Irrevocable Inv Services Trust $715,000 3489 Highway 259 Bethpage 37022 3/21 Baker Randall Mark; Baker Vickie Rena; Perdue Beverley Mai; Perdue Ronald Steven Cardwell Donna J; Kirkpatrick Connie L $699,000 111 Maple Row Hndrsnville 37075 3/28 New Miracle LLC Rose Randall D $659,056 324 Sumner Hall Gallatin 37066 3/28 Tenn Prop GP 324 Sumner Hall Dr LLC $600,000 1005 Highway 52 Portland 37148 3/5 Mighty Hearts Home Care Inc Healthy Life Care LLC $450,000 68 Industrial Park Hndrsnville 37075 3/28 B&N Const Co LLC Schmidt Adam; Schmidt Kathy; Schmidt Lanny $435,000 712 Broadway Portland 37148 3/19 Novick Martin JDG 001 LLC $425,000 1741 Rapids Portland 37148 3/5 Patel Dhruv Cook Bobby Wayne $405,000 380 Water Gallatin 37066 3/12 Sindle Robert Allen; Sindle Roger Allen Donald M Lake Trust; Kristen C Lake Trust $370,000 324 Sumner Hall Gallatin 37066 3/28 324 Sumner Hall Dr LLC Gannett GP Media Inc $352,273 131 Maple Row Hndrsnville 37075 3/13 Stamper Jon Matthew Hardee Jeff; Jkj Prop $289,000 139 Chipman Bethpage 37022 3/13 Barker Kevin; Graves Steve Bailey Melissa Jean; Iacona Renee Bailey $270,000 109 Shivel Hndrsnville 37075 3/26 Ramos David Rafael Jr; Ramos Jennifer Gail Lafever Billy W Jr $235,000 128 Water North & Gallatin 37066 3/12 Holloway Inv LLC Waldron Bonnie $231,500 0 Smith Thompson Bethpage 37022 3/1 Brown Betty J; Brown Robert M; Brown Roy A; Brown Roy T Jenkins Mack Arthur; Jenkins Patricia Ann $230,000 1332 Highway 25 Gallatin 37066 3/21 McKinney Megan Bone Charles W Tr; Nokes M Bone Revocable Trust Agreement $230,000 223 Main Gallatin 37066 3/2 Dong Wen; Yang Bing Yao Frett Carolyn; Frett Vernon $220,000 Shell Gdlttsvlle 37072 3/5 Strawhacker James C; Strawhacker Meagan S Rutland Kathryn T $210,394 2506 Pleasant Grove Wstmrland 37186 3/14 Miller David J Gilliam Margie A $199,410 108 Dean Cross, 109N Centerpoint, 1367 Broadway Portland 37148 3/23 Kessler Joseph Gomer Betty Arlene Bandy Estate; Gomer Johnny; Gomer Megan $175,000 340 Penny Morris Portland 37148 3/6 Bausell Eugene Spisak Victoria Eva Estate $150,100 6628 Highway 31 Wstmrland 37186 3/9 Hesson Amanda; Hesson Jason Gregory Vicky L $146,000 2228A Highway 25 Cottontown 37048 3/22 Gage Scott A; Gage Whitney H Monica McIntyre Badger Irrevocable Inv Services Trust $140,000 421 Old Highway 31 Bethpage 37022 3/23 McKay Deborah; McKay Mark A Sr Woodard Candace; Woodard David $128,000 4456 Highway 76 Cottontown 37048 3/1 Mink Frank; Mink Mary Beth Brinkley Ruby A Estate; Brinkley Ruby H Estate; Crunk Peggy Brinkley; Hopper Linda Brinkley; Lassiter Kathy Brinkley $121,000 4456 Highway 76 Cottontown 37048 3/2 Biggs Allison; Griffin David Brinkley Ruby A Estate; Brinkley Ruby H Estate; Crunk Peggy Brinkley; Hopper Linda Brinkley; Lassiter Kathy Brinkley $121,000 400 Gravely Hill Bethpage 37022 3/9 Brown Carolina A; Bush Benjamin Travis Morton Phyllis A B $110,000 1811 New Deal Potts Portland 37148 3/14 Graham Katelyn Ernest W Neagle Family Trust; Neagle David W Tr $100,000

