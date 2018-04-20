Macron asks US to 'make our planet great again'

VOL. 42 | NO. 16 | Friday, April 20, 2018

WASHINGTON (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron is casting climate policy in President Donald Trump's signature terms.

Addressing a joint meeting of Congress Wednesday, Macron said he was confident the U.S. will re-join the Paris climate agreement.

His appeal: "Let us work together in order to make our planet great again and create new jobs and new opportunities while safeguarding our earth."

Because if earth's climate continues to warm, "there is no Planet B," he added.

It was a clear play on Trump's signature campaign pledge in 2016 to "make America great again." Trump canceled any U.S. involvement in the landmark climate accord and said his focus is on American jobs.