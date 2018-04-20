Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 42 | NO. 16 | Friday, April 20, 2018

Tennessee lottery looking for dogs for game tickets

NASHVILLE (AP) — The Tennessee lottery has a new game coming soon and is looking for photos of dogs to put on the tickets.

The lottery's "Dog Days of Summer" Facebook contest began Monday and runs through May 7.

The lottery said in a news release that up to 10 dogs will be chosen from entries on the Facebook page. Each winner will be featured on one of up to 10 tickets as part of the new instant game.

Rules and contest details are available at the lottery's Facebook page .

