O'Hare, Midway airports to offer unlimited free Wi-Fi

VOL. 42 | NO. 16 | Friday, April 20, 2018

CHICAGO (AP) — O'Hare and Midway international airports will now be providing free unlimited Wi-Fi making long layovers a little more bearable.

The Chicago Department of Aviation says the airports previously provided free Wi-Fi with a 30 minute limit. Passengers will now have access to unlimited Wi-Fi — plus streaming capabilities — with rolling ads every 45 minutes.

Users can also opt for faster speeds by purchasing a one-day or a monthly subscription.

The switch to unlimited Wi-Fi is part of larger efforts to modernize the Chicago airports. Airport officials say they are working on two more modernization programs concerning technology and security.

O'Hare and Midway airports serve more than 100 million passengers each year and generate $45 billion for the area's economy annually.