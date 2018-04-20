Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 42 | NO. 16 | Friday, April 20, 2018

Governor's college credit requirement bill fails in House

Updated 7:20AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — A bill by Republican Gov. Bill Haslam that would require certain college scholarship students to finish 30 hours of credits annually has failed in the Tennessee House.

The Republican-led House's 41-46 vote Monday dealt Haslam a defeat in the final days of his last annual legislative session as governor. Haslam has touted the proposal as helping push students toward graduating on time.

Opposition came from lawmakers from both parties, including Republican House Speaker Beth Harwell. Some criticized how the bill would penalize those Tennessee Promise and HOPE scholarship students.

In support of the bill, Republican Caucus Chairman Ryan Williams pointed out that some students would be eligible for hardship exemptions and wouldn't lose portions of scholarship money.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0