VOL. 42 | NO. 16 | Friday, April 20, 2018

Tennessee annual crime report released showing increase

Updated 7:27AM
NASHVILLE (AP) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has released its annual crime report, which shows an increase overall in reported instances of crime.

Findings in the 2017 report show reported instances of murder increased 6.7 percent from 2016 to 2017, while reported rape offenses increased 3.2 percent. Arrests increased by 0.1 percent, and the report said juveniles accounted for 6.4 percent of all arrests, down from 6.5 percent a year earlier.

The TBI said the number of DUI arrests continued falling during the past year. Drug/narcotic violations increased 4.9 percent. In domestic violence cases, "simple assault" accounted for 67 percent of reports.

The study compiles data from each law enforcement agency in the state.

