Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 42 | NO. 16 | Friday, April 20, 2018

Haslam signs 7-day liquor sales bill

Updated 11:54AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennesseans will be able to buy liquor on Sunday after Gov. Bill Haslam signed a law allowing seven-day sales of wines and spirits.

The law allows liquor and wine sales every day, with the exception of Christmas, Easter and Thanksgiving. However, a provision in the new law gives liquor stores a head start on seven-day sales. Grocery stores cannot begin selling wine until January.

Some liquor stores will remain closed on Sundays if their owners decide not to open.

The law was passed a week ago despite opposition from religious conservatives. Afterward, a group of pastors denounced its passage as "despicable," and the organization's leader accused lawmakers in Tennessee's Republican-dominated Legislature of selling out to "Big Liquor."

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0