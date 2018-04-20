Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 42 | NO. 16 | Friday, April 20, 2018

Tennessee passes budget amid controversy and drama

Updated 7:05AM
NASHVILLE (AP) — The Tennessee Legislature has passed a $37.5 billion budget following days of controversy after Memphis was punished for removing Confederate statues and student testing failures threatened to hold up passage.

The House on Thursday voted 81-2 to accept changes in the budget that the Senate made earlier. The House stripped $250,000 from the budget that would have gone to Memphis for the city's bicentennial celebration next year. The move was payback for the city for finding a loophole in the law to remove Confederate statues last year. The move drew outcries from Memphis lawmakers who called it vile, racist and un-Christian.

Also on Thursday, House members threatened to hold up passage of the budget if lawmakers didn't come up with a fix for problems with kids taking the state assessment test.

