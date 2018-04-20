VOL. 42 | NO. 16 | Friday, April 20, 2018

Titans to play 3 prime-time games in 2018, 2 on Monday night Print | Front Page | Email this story To:



From:



Message:

From (email):



Message:



NASHVILLE (AP) — Reaching the divisional round of the AFC playoffs has paid off with three prime-time games for the Tennessee Titans this year — the most since 2009.

The NFL released the full schedule Thursday night, and the Titans will play on Monday night in Dallas on Nov. 5 and at Houston on Nov. 26. They will host the AFC South champion Jaguars on Thursday, Dec. 6.

Tennessee will open the season with new coach Mike Vrabel at Miami on Sept. 9 with their home opener Sept. 16 against the Texans.

Vrabel says they have talked about how to handle the attention and manage expectations knowing they start over again.

The Titans will host the Super Bowl champion Eagles on Sept. 30 with the Patriots visiting Nov. 11.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL.