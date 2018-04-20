Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 42 | NO. 16 | Friday, April 20, 2018

Subban a finalist for Norris Trophy

Updated 7:20AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NEW YORK (AP) — Drew Doughty of the Los Angeles Kings, Victor Hedman of the Tampa Bay Lightning and P.K. Subban of the Nashville Predators are the finalists for the James Norris Memorial Trophy as the NHL's top defenseman.

The winner will be announced June 20 at the NHL Awards shows in Las Vegas.

Doughty, the 2016 winner, led the NHL in total ice time (2,200:31) and average time (26:50) while anchoring a Los Angeles defense that allowed a league-low 203 goals. He had 10 goals and 50 assis

Hedman shared first place among NHL defensemen with a career-high 17 goals, tied for the second-most in one season by a Lightning blueliner. He also ranked fifth among NHL defensemen with 63 points.

Subban, the 2013 winner with Montreal, anchored a Predators defense that led the NHL in goals (56) and points (206) in 2017-18. He set a career high and shared fourth place among league defensemen with 16 goals. Subban also ranked eighth among defensemen with 59 points.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0