Cheatham among 7 counties to have industrial sites evaluated

VOL. 42 | NO. 16 | Friday, April 20, 2018

NASHVILLE (AP) — Seven Tennessee counties have been chosen by the state for a program that evaluates potential industrial sites.

Department of Economic and Community Development officials said Thursday that Anderson, Benton, Cheatham, Hardin, Henry, Marshall and Washington counties will take part in the Select Tennessee Property Evaluation Program.

The program is designed to improve the inventory of industrial sites and buildings in Tennessee.

In a news release, the department says the program evaluates potential properties, advising counties on where investment may be most beneficial and how sites can be improved to attract companies.

The program is assisted by a site selection firm. Officials say more communities will be accepted into the program in the fall.