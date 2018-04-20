Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 42 | NO. 16 | Friday, April 20, 2018

Cheatham among 7 counties to have industrial sites evaluated

Updated 7:02AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — Seven Tennessee counties have been chosen by the state for a program that evaluates potential industrial sites.

Department of Economic and Community Development officials said Thursday that Anderson, Benton, Cheatham, Hardin, Henry, Marshall and Washington counties will take part in the Select Tennessee Property Evaluation Program.

The program is designed to improve the inventory of industrial sites and buildings in Tennessee.

In a news release, the department says the program evaluates potential properties, advising counties on where investment may be most beneficial and how sites can be improved to attract companies.

The program is assisted by a site selection firm. Officials say more communities will be accepted into the program in the fall.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0