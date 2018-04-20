Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 42 | NO. 16 | Friday, April 20, 2018

Predators Foundation giving more than $600K in grants

NASHVILLE (AP) — The Nashville Predators Foundation is giving out grants totaling more than $600,000.

A total of 149 grants will be distributed at a ceremony May 2 in Nashville.

The funds represent the largest one-time donation in the foundation's history, outpacing last year's previous mark of $515,000.

The grants will be given to Nashville and Middle Tennessee community service and charitable organizations.

The foundation has awarded more than $5 million in grants to organizations since its inception in 1998.

