VOL. 42 | NO. 16 | Friday, April 20, 2018

Preds Party in the Park. Outdoor watch party scheduled for Game 5 of the 2018 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Music City Walk of Fame Park, which is located across Fifth Avenue South from Bridgestone Arena. The party will start at 5:30 p.m., three hours before the game gets underway in Bridgestone Arena at 8:30 p.m and will include a second large screen in Walk of Fame Park on Fifth Avenue near the Preds Pro Shop. DJ Robert Luke will entertain the crowd 5:30-6:30 p.m., and the Les Kerr Band will perform 6:30-7:30 p.m. before the DJ returns to the stage. Food trucks will be on hand, kiosks will offer beer for purchase, and there will be team merchandise on sale. Hot dogs and bottled water will be available at family-friendly prices. Information

SATURDAY, APRIL 21

Earth Day Festival

Environmentally friendly vendors, educational booths, workshops and speakers, live entertainment, beer garden and green market. Citywide Spring Clean events. Free and family friendly. Centennial Park. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Information

March for Babies

March for Babies will highlight the strength of families affected by premature birth, birth defects and the loss of a child, celebrate the strides we’ve made towards accomplishing our mission and applaud the fundraising efforts of our donors. The goal is to raise $700,000. Nissan Stadium Riverfront, Nashville. 8 a.m. registration, 9 a.m. start. Information

Job & Resource Fair

Available positions include internships, seasonal and/or full-time employment. Free and open to the public. Frist Lecture Hall, Belmont University, 1900 Belmont Blvd. Nashville. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Information

APRIL 19-MAY 14

Mayor Briley Town Hall Listening Tour

Mayor David Briley will hold a series of town hall listening events across Davidson County. Information from hubNashville, Metro’s comprehensive customer service platform, and a recent resident survey will guide the Mayor’s priorities and discussions with Metro departments and agencies. These meetings will supplement these data and provide a wider-range of viewpoints from individuals who may not be directly interacting with Metro.

-- Thursday, April 19, 6:30 p.m. Maplewood High School, 401 Walton Lane

-- Tuesday, April 24, 6:30 p.m. Southeast Community Center, 5260 Hickory Hollow Pky

-- Monday, April 30, 6:30 Bellevue Middle School, 655 Colice Jeanne Road

-- Thursday, May 10, 6:30 p.m. Coleman Park Community Center, 384 Thompson Lane

-- Saturday, May 12, 10 a.m. Whites Creek High School, 7277 Old Hickory Blvd.

-- Monday, May 14, 6:30 p.m. John Overton High School, 4820 Franklin Pike

THROUGH MAY 27

Holocaust Violins on display at Nashville Library

The Violins of Hope are a collection of restored instruments played by Jewish musicians during The Holocaust. These instruments have survived concentration camps, pogroms and many long journeys to tell remarkable stories of injustice, suffering, resilience and survival. The Nashville Symphony is bringing the Violins of Hope to Nashville to facilitate a citywide dialogue about music, art, social justice and free expression. April 9-14 the instruments will be used in concerts in Birmingham and will not be on display those dates. Open regular library hours. Information

SUNDAY, APRIL 22

Alexandre Renoir Opening

Alexandre Renoir, great-grandson of master impressionist artist Pierre Auguste Renoir, to visit Monthaven Arts and Cultural Center and share his art and personal style. The day will be filled with activities, including art, music and refreshments, all sponsored by the Park West Foundation. The exhibition runs April 22-June 10. Approximately 40 of Renoir’s works, primarily oils on canvas, will be shown. Among those will be a painting Renoir has created specifically for the Tennessee exhibition entitled, “Moonlight and Magnolias,” which features a view of historic Monthaven, the late Victorian Greek Revival mansion built about 1860. Posters of the commemorative painting will be available for purchase. Monthaven, 1017 Antebellum Circle, Hendersonville. Information

TUESDAY, APRIL 24

Chamber Midtown Quarterly Meeting

A panel discussion about the history, growth and future of the Wedgewood Houston neighborhood. Panelists include Andrew Beaird, vice president of development, Core Development, Ryan Schemmel, co-owner of Fort Houston, Colby Sledge, Metro Councilmember representing District 17. 7:45 a.m.-9:15 a.m. Coffee and a light breakfast will be served. Free for Chamber members. Future members $20 after two complimentary visits. Registration required. Information: mwortendyke@nashvillechamber.com, http://web.nashvillechamber.com/events

Street Eats

A gathering of up to 20 local food trucks parked along Deaderick Street between 4th Avenue North and 5th Avenue North each Tuesday and Thursday. 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Networking Power Lunch

Extend your network all while supporting restaurants that are members of the Gallatin Area Chamber. All attendees are responsible for the cost of their own meal. Foxland Harbor Grill, 1445 Foxland Blvd. 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Exclusive to members of the Gallatin Area Chamber of Commerce. Non-members can attend up to three times before joining. Information

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 25

Young Professionals Luncheon

Topic: Your Relationship with Stress and how to improve it. Speakers: Amanda Blanck, managing partner, Deviate; Erin Strickland and Jennifer Wilson, Chadwick’s Fitness and Performance Training. Spark, Lipscomb, Idea Center, 3252 Aspen Grove Drive, #9, Franklin. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Fee: Business Partner: $20, Guests: $30. Information

Future Greenways, Trails & Green Space Plans

Representatives from the Cities of Gallatin, Hendersonville, Portland, Sumner County Government, City of Westmoreland (tentatively), City of White House, City of Goodlettsville and the Tennessee Department of Transportation. Specific information to be shared: Where, why, when, future plans/ideas for bike trails, sidewalks, greenways and green space parks that are in the planning or conception phases. Sumner County Administrative Building, 355 N. Belvedere Drive. 5:30-7:30 p.m. Information

THURSDAY, APRIL 26

Street Eats

A gathering of up to 20 local food trucks parked along Deaderick Street between 4th Avenue North and 5th Avenue North each Tuesday and Thursday. 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Power of the Purse Luncheon

Mia Hamm, five-time U.S. Soccer Player of the year, two-time Olympic Gold Medalist and Soccer Hall of Famer, will be the keynote speaker at the 20th annual Power of the Purse®, at the Music City Center. The Power of the Purse® luncheon and silent auction benefits The Women’s Fund of The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, which supports Middle Tennessee women and girls in need. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Tickets: $200. Information

State Museum Lunch & Learn

The History of Tennessee State Museum. TSM Director of Collections Dan Pomeroy will present the history of the State Museum and its collection, beginning with the first exhibit in Nashville in 1818. The program will feature images of the Museum from the past two centuries, including the time it was housed in War Memorial Building. During this era, 1930s until about 1980, exhibits featured a wide variety of artifacts and objects, ranging from a polar bear to an Egyptian mummy. This will be the last lunchtime lecture at the Museum’s current location before it moves to a monumental new building on the Tennessee Bicentennial Mall in the fall of 2018. Free and open to the public. Level B of the Museum. 12:15 p.m.

The Crown Affair

This FiftyForward signature fundraising event, raises funds to benefit the seven FiftyForward lifelong learning centers in Davidson and Williamson counties as well as agency programs and services such as FiftyForward Care Management, FiftyForward Meals on Wheels and FiftyForward Adult Day Services. FiftyForward Patricia Hart Building, 174 Rains Ave., Nashville. A cocktail reception and silent auction, 6 p.m., followed by dinner and awards presentation, 7 p.m. Information, RSVP

APRIL 25-29

St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon and ½ Marathon

Local bands perform live throughout the course, making it one of the most popular runs in Music City. There is also a two-day Health & Fitness Expo leading up to the main race, as well as a post-race concert featuring some of the top acts in country music. Road closures associated with this event. Information

FRIDAY, APRIL 27

Williamson County Town Hall

Topic: An update from the Williamson County Legislative Delegation. Guest Panel: State Sen. Jack Johnson, State Reps. Charles Sargent, Glen Casada and Sam Whitson. Columbia State Community College Community Room, Building A, 1228 Liberty Pike, Franklin. 7:15 a.m. networking, 7:30-8:30. No charge for Williamson, Inc. business partners and guests. Information: http://cmdev.williamsonchamber.com/events/details/town-hall-354180

REIN Event: Where Do I Get the Money?

Part 1 of a three-part course will explore how financing works in real estate. This covers “how to fund anything” from new builds to rentals, rehabs, apartments and more. Have you ever been turned down for a loan by a bank? Tech Hill Commons, 500 Interstate Blvd., Suite 210, Nashville. 12:30-5 p.m. Fee: Individual, one class: $249. Individual, all three classes: $699. Couple, one class: $299. Couple, all three classes $799. Registration with prepayment required. Event Leader: Phillip Rykwalder. Information

Additional topics:

-- May 11: Which Properties Do I Buy?

-- June 1: Where Do I Find Deals?

APRIL 28-29

Heritage Foundation Main Street Festival

Main Street Festival is one of Franklin’s favorite spring traditions and we are thrilled to showcase our beautiful historic district and Main Street. Come enjoy a fun-filled weekend of live music, arts and crafts, food and kid’s zone. Proceeds from the event benefit the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County and its division, the Downtown Franklin Association, and their missions, respectively: to protect and preserve the architectural, geographical and cultural heritage of Franklin and Williamson County, and to promote the ongoing economic revitalization of Downtown Franklin in the context of historic preservation. Free Event. Saturday, 10 a.m-6 p.m. Sunday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Information: 591-8500 or toconnor@williamsomheritage.org

WEDNESDAY, MAY 2

Chamber East Networking Coffee

Join business and community leaders in East Nashville for the Chamber East monthly networking coffee and community update. East Police Precinct, 936 East Trinity Lane, Nashville. 8:15-8:30 a.m. networking, 8:30-9:30 a.m. Registration is requested. Free for Chamber members, future members (3 or more visits): $20. Information: mwortendyke@nashvillechamber.com, www.nashvillechamber.com

Williamson Chamber Leads Exchange

A facilitated, casual, members-only networking opportunity to develop member relationships. Space is limited to 30 participants, and spots will quickly. Bring business cards, brochures and product samples to share with other participant’s. Lunch meeting option, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Williamson, Inc. Office, 5005 Meridian Blvd. Suite 150. Afternoon meeting off-site, Parks Realty, 8119 Isabella Lane, Suite 105. 3:30-5 p.m. Registration required. This is a members-only event. Information

FRIDAY, MAY 4

Mayor Briley to Deliver State of Metro Address at Nashville Public Library

State of Metro is about laying out priorities and plans for the future. I look forward to discussing my proposed budget and exciting updates on the work of Metro Government on May 4,” said Mayor Briley. “Everyone is invited to attend, and I hope you will join me, the Metro Council, and other Metro officials for this event.” Members of the public are encouraged to attend. For counting purposes only, attendees can RSVP at 55som.eventbrite.com. Seating will be on a first-come, first-serve basis. Anyone requesting accommodations due to disabilities should contact Jerry Hall, ADA Coordinator, at 615-862-8960 or Jerry.Hall@nashville.gov. Grand Reading Room, Nashville Public Library, 615 Church Street. 10 a.m. Information

Eat the Street

Franklin’s first festival of trucks will feature more than 30 food trucks. Great food and fun, benefiting 21st District Recovery Court in their ongoing battle against addiction. Bicentennial Park, 400 5th Avenue N., Franklin. 5-10 p.m. Information

SATURDAY, MAY 5

Great Features Gala

Boys & Girls Clubs of Middle Tennessee will welcome country music superstar Brad Paisley to its annual Great Features Gala. Paisley will headline the event supporting outreach programs serving more than 4,000 youth. Tickets are $350 per person and table for 10 $3,000, with a portion tax deductible. Omni Hotel, 250 5th Avenue South, 5-9 p.m. Information and tickets: www.BGCMT.org or 983-6836.

Franklin Hot Air Balloon Festival

Westhaven community will host festival featuring live music, food trucks, local craft and artisan vendors, kid’s zone and more. General admission $15, VIP $50. Parking is free, chairs, blankets and pets welcome. Highway 96 West, Franklin. Information