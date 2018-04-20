Littler adds attorneys in Nashville office

VOL. 42 | NO. 16 | Friday, April 20, 2018

Littler, an employment and labor law practice representing management, has grown its Nashville office with the relocation of two attorneys and the addition of a new associate.

Eric Cook and Elise Hofer McKelvey have made the move to the Music City from the firm’s Los Angeles and Charlotte offices, respectively. Levy Leatherman joins the firm as a new associate from Baker Donelson. The additions bring the number of Littler attorneys practicing in that office to 11.

Cook provides guidance and litigation defense to employers on a variety of issues including discrimination and harassment, retaliation, wrongful terminations, leaves of absence, workplace accommodations, breach of contract, trade secrets and wage and hour matters. He earned his J.D. from Boston College Law School, his M.B.A. from the Boston College Carroll School of Management, and his B.A. from UCLA.

McKelvey joins from Littler’s Charlotte office. She counsels clients on a variety of employment matters including discrimination, retaliation, hiring practices, wage and hour issues, restrictive covenants and contract disputes. She earned her J.D. from Vanderbilt University Law School and her B.A. from the University of Kentucky.

Leatherman, a new addition to the firm, defends clients against claims made under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act, the ADA, the FMLA, the Age Discrimination in Employment Act and the FLSA. Leatherman earned his J.D. from Mississippi College School of Law and a B.A. from Louisiana Tech University.

Sherrard Roe’s Lovell elected as fellow

Carla Lovell, member of Sherrard Roe Voigt & Harbison, has been elected to membership as a Fellow of the American College of Trust and Estate Counsel, an organization of trust and estate lawyers and law professors who have been elected by their peers in recognition of having made outstanding contributions to the practice of trust and estate law.

Lovell advises individuals and families with regard to their tax and estate planning, charitable planning, and business succession. Her practice includes sophisticated transfer tax planning, estate and trust administration, real estate and business transactions, domestic asset protection planning, as well as special needs trust planning and conservatorships.

Lovell is a member of the Section of Real Property, Trust and Estate Law of the American Bar Association, a member of the Tennessee Probate Study Group of the Tennessee Bar Association and a member of the Probate Court, Estate Planning and Tax committees of the Nashville Bar Association. She is a Fellow of the Nashville Bar Foundation and volunteers for the Nashville Bar Association pro bono program. She is on the Board of the Planned Giving Council of Middle Tennessee and regularly lectures to professional and civic groups on trusts & estates topics.

Lovell earned her J.D. from Vanderbilt University in 1988. She earned a degree from the University of Tennessee at Knoxville in 1985, where she was a member of Phi Beta Kappa.

TN Bank & Trust hires Senior VP, Comm. Banker

Tennessee Bank and Trust welcomes Brian Shaw Jr. to the commercial banking team as a senior vice president.

The Nashville native, who has 16 years of banking experience, will be responsible for commercial lending and growing the bank’s presence in Williamson County. He is a former executive of Reliant Bank, where he served as chief retail and deposit officer, overseeing the retail branch network, marketing department and investment services for the bank. Prior to Reliant, he served as a senior group sales manager for AmSouth Bank.

Shaw earned a degree in psychology from Western Kentucky University and is a graduate of the LSU School of banking. He also holds a Tennessee real estate license.

Argent Trust hires VP, trust officer

David Russell has joined Argent Trust Company‘s Nashville office as vice president and trust officer.

Russell is a veteran financial planner and trust officer with more than 34 years in the wealth management industry. In his new role, he will work with Argent Trust’s team of professionals in Nashville who manage and handle the administration of family, corporate and institutional trusts, asset custodial services and estate settlement.

Russell earned a degree in banking and finance at Mississippi State University and is a planned giving specialist, certified financial planner and certified senior advisor.

Before joining Argent, Russell served for several years as a senior relationship manager for a Mississippi trust company.

Cushman & Wakefield’s O’Bryan switches offices

Robbie O’Bryan, director with Cushman & Wakefield’s Multifamily Advisory Group, is joining the Nashville office to lead multifamily sales in Tennessee and Kentucky. O’Bryan, a native Tennessean, has been with Cushman’s Atlanta office since 2014.

O’Bryan has been directly involved in the sale of more than 150 multifamily assets totaling more than 30,000 units with an aggregate sales volume in excess of $1.5 billion. He holds a degree in finance from the University of Georgia.

Tramuto named chair of Leadership Council

Donato Tramuto has been named chairman of the Leadership Council of Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights. Tramuto currently serves as CEO of Tivity Health, a leading provider of health and wellness programs. He is a global health care activist and a member of the board of directors of Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights.

The Leadership Council is composed of Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope laureates, which includes U.S. presidents, top international activists and leaders in business, public policy, the arts and academia who share a common dedication to human rights advocacy. Tramuto received the award in 2014 for his nearly 30 years of work in providing health care access to the most remote areas in the U.S. and in emerging countries through Health eVillages, a global non-profit he founded in 2011 in partnership with Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights.

In his capacity as Chairman, Tramuto will mobilize the CEOs of Fortune 100 companies to spearhead the development and implementation of a national movement on workplace dignity. The workplace dignity initiative is intended to guide U.S. companies on strategies and actions to ensure a fair and respectful work environment for all employees by 2020.

Penny named VP of Cooley Public Strategies

Martin Penny has been named vice president of Cooley Public Strategies, company principal Dave Cooley has announced.

Penny, in his new role, will play an expanded role in the strategic development of public policy and community outreach projects.

Penny joined CPS April 1, 2011. He has worked with clients ranging from international non-profit organizations and healthcare providers to public private partnership developments and divides his time between projects managed out of the firm’s Washington and Nashville offices.

Penny holds a degree in political science from the University of Tennessee, a master’s degree in sustainability from Lipscomb University, and a master’s degree in public administration from the University of Tennessee.

Flatt has new role at Department of Agriculture

Whitney Flatt has been appointed agribusiness development consultant for food business growth at the Tennessee Department of Agriculture and will be responsible for developing a strategic plan for and cultivating business opportunities in food, beverage and other related sectors.

Flatt has been with TDA since 2016, serving as a coordinator for the Tennessee Agricultural Enhancement Program. During her time with TAEP, she oversaw the grain storage, hay storage, livestock feed storage, and livestock working facility cover programs. She also served as TAEP’s outreach specialist, providing customer support to more than 3,000 producers annually.

Prior to joining TDA, Whitney worked as a project coordinator for the 2Seeds Network, a development non-profit based in Tanzania, East Africa. Her efforts with 2Seeds centered on agribusiness training, value and supply chain management, and human capital development.

W&A Engineering taps Camp for Nashville office

Clint Camp, PE, CFM, LEED AP, ENV SP, has joined W&A Engineering as director of operations at the firm’s new East Nashville office located at 901 Woodland Street.

He joins W&A Engineering from Lose & Associates and previously worked with several Nashville consulting firms, as County Engineer for Montgomery County, and has managed capital projects on behalf of the State of Tennessee.

Camp has more than 15 years of experience working on private and public projects throughout Tennessee. He serves as president of the Nashville Branch of the American Society of Civil Engineers, on the Government Affairs Committee of the National Society of Professional Engineers – Tennessee and as secretary/treasurer of the Tennessee Structural Assessment and Visual Evaluation Coalition in tandem with TEMA.

He was named 2017 Young Engineer by the Nashville Branch of ASCE, 2017 Young Engineer of the Year by the Nashville Chapter of the Tennessee Society of Professional Engineers and was nationally recognized by ASCE as one of 10 New Faces of Civil Engineering in 2012.

A 2004 graduate of Tennessee Tech University, Camp earned his master’s of engineering with a focus in construction management at Vanderbilt University in 2009. He is a graduate of the inaugural class of the Transit Citizen Leadership Academy and a 2011 graduate of Leadership Clarksville.