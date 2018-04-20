Transit web links, remaining events schedule

VOL. 42 | NO. 16 | Friday, April 20, 2018

Additional sources of information to consult in advance of voting on the transit referendum

On the web

Let’s Move Nashville Transit Improvement Plan

Ridership forecasting technical memorandum

Economic impacts memorandum

Additional technical memoranda are available under the Benefits tab

Metro’s transit web site

Vote yes in referendum: www.transitfornashville.com, www.facebook.com/pg/TransitNowNashville

Vote no in referendum: www.bettertransit4nashville.com, www.facebook.com/bettertransit4nashville, www.notax4tracks.com, www.facebook.com/NoTax4Tracks/

Events

Friday, April 20, 6 p.m., Night Market: Transit Fair, Nashville Farmers’ Market, sponsored by Transit Now Nashville, www.facebook.com/TransitNowNashville

Saturday, April 21 – Faith Day at the Polls, hosted by Transit for Nashville, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Nashville Public Library Bordeaux Branch, 4000 Clarksville Pike; check Transit for Nashville’s Facebook page for future events

Monday, April 23 – Bellevue Transit Debate, 6-9 p.m., Bellevue Church of Christ, 7401 Highway 70 South

Mayor David Briley will host two Mayor’s Town Hall meetings this month that will cover a variety of topics:

-- Tuesday, April 24, Southeast Community Center, 5260 Hickory Hollow Parkway, Antioch, 6:30 p.m.

-- Monday, April 30, Bellevue Middle School, 655 Colice Jeanne Road, 6:30 p.m.