Home > Article
VOL. 42 | NO. 16 | Friday, April 20, 2018
Transit web links, remaining events schedule
Updated 10:31AM
Additional sources of information to consult in advance of voting on the transit referendum
On the web
Let’s Move Nashville Transit Improvement Plan
Ridership forecasting technical memorandum
Economic impacts memorandum
Additional technical memoranda are available under the Benefits tab
Metro’s transit web site
Vote yes in referendum: www.transitfornashville.com, www.facebook.com/pg/TransitNowNashville
Vote no in referendum: www.bettertransit4nashville.com, www.facebook.com/bettertransit4nashville, www.notax4tracks.com, www.facebook.com/NoTax4Tracks/
Events
Friday, April 20, 6 p.m., Night Market: Transit Fair, Nashville Farmers’ Market, sponsored by Transit Now Nashville, www.facebook.com/TransitNowNashville
Saturday, April 21 – Faith Day at the Polls, hosted by Transit for Nashville, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Nashville Public Library Bordeaux Branch, 4000 Clarksville Pike; check Transit for Nashville’s Facebook page for future events
Monday, April 23 – Bellevue Transit Debate, 6-9 p.m., Bellevue Church of Christ, 7401 Highway 70 South
Mayor David Briley will host two Mayor’s Town Hall meetings this month that will cover a variety of topics:
-- Tuesday, April 24, Southeast Community Center, 5260 Hickory Hollow Parkway, Antioch, 6:30 p.m.
-- Monday, April 30, Bellevue Middle School, 655 Colice Jeanne Road, 6:30 p.m.