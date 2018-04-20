VOL. 42 | NO. 16 | Friday, April 20, 2018
Timeline of improvements if plan is approved
Updated 5:10PM
If the transit package is approved by voters on May 1, expect changes to follow this timeline:
2018
Pre-design process begins; will look at specific projects and conduct corridor studies; meetings to be held with residents and others to fine-tune plans outlined in Let’s Move Nashville
October: MTA begins to implement frequent transit network with expanded bus service. Buses to run from 5:15 a.m. to 1:15 a.m. Monday – Saturday and 6:15 a.m. to 10:15 p.m. Sunday. Frequent transit routes include West End, Shelby, Hillsboro, Charlotte, Murfreesboro, Bordeaux, Dickerson, Gallatin, Nolensville, Music City Circuit – Riverfront Station and the Gulch through Downtown to TSU/North Nashville
Metro begins to order more buses, hire more drivers
Access Ride improvements begin
Transit branding activities begin
Countywide roadway and intersection improvements begin, including new crosswalks, realigned intersections, traffic signal updates and equipment upgrades, neighborhood traffic calming, school zone traffic control.
2019-2023
Fall 2019: Frequent transit routes begin to offer service every 15 minutes during peak travel times and between 20-30 minutes during off-peak times.
Frequency, hours for non-frequent transit routes might change “based on demand and development patterns”
Crosstown bus routes begin on Trinity Lane, Edgehill, Bell Road and Airport-Opry Mills via Donelson
Same-day service on Access Ride
First 4 Neighborhood Transit Centers to begin construction in 2019, adding 4 more each year through 2023. Locations, not in order of construction: Rivergate, Mall/Gallatin, Madison, Dickerson, Opry Mills/Music Valley Village, North Nashville, TSU, Midtown, Hermitage, Donelson, Nashville Airport, 100 Oaks Mall, Harding Place, Hillsboro/Green Hills, White Bridge, Charlotte, Bellevue, Hickory Plaza, Hickory Hollow/Global Mall, Bell Road
WiFi to be available on buses and in bus stations; digital signs to be installed at various bus stops
Beginning in 2019 - Uber, Lyft, taxis to be integrated into bus system
Changes in payment systems for greater rider convenience
2020: 4 new Park-and-Ride facilities to be constructed; exact locations not specified
Mobility-on-Demand zones to be launched throughout county; this makes it easier for transit riders to obtain Uber/Lyft/other rides from transit to their office or home.
2023: Rapid Bus service to open on four of county’s busiest corridors: Dickerson Road, Hillsboro Road, West End Avenue, Bordeaux route
Sidewalks to be added to improve pedestrian connections to major bus stops and stations; additional sidewalks to follow as development occurs.
Sales tax increases from .05 cents to 1 cent.
2026
First light rail line to open along Gallatin Road.
Downtown tunnel to open and begin operation, serving both light rail trains and rapid bus corridors.
2027
Light rail along Charlotte and Northwest corridor.
2031
Light rail along Murfreesboro Road from downtown to airport.
Music City Star improvements to be completed, including: Positive Train Control, Increased service frequency, Longer span of hours
2032
Light rail along Nolensville Road.
Entire transit system to be completed.
– Kathy Carlson