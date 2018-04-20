Timeline of improvements if plan is approved

VOL. 42 | NO. 16 | Friday, April 20, 2018

If the transit package is approved by voters on May 1, expect changes to follow this timeline:

2018

Pre-design process begins; will look at specific projects and conduct corridor studies; meetings to be held with residents and others to fine-tune plans outlined in Let’s Move Nashville

October: MTA begins to implement frequent transit network with expanded bus service. Buses to run from 5:15 a.m. to 1:15 a.m. Monday – Saturday and 6:15 a.m. to 10:15 p.m. Sunday. Frequent transit routes include West End, Shelby, Hillsboro, Charlotte, Murfreesboro, Bordeaux, Dickerson, Gallatin, Nolensville, Music City Circuit – Riverfront Station and the Gulch through Downtown to TSU/North Nashville

Metro begins to order more buses, hire more drivers

Access Ride improvements begin

Transit branding activities begin

Countywide roadway and intersection improvements begin, including new crosswalks, realigned intersections, traffic signal updates and equipment upgrades, neighborhood traffic calming, school zone traffic control.

2019-2023

Fall 2019: Frequent transit routes begin to offer service every 15 minutes during peak travel times and between 20-30 minutes during off-peak times.

Frequency, hours for non-frequent transit routes might change “based on demand and development patterns”

Crosstown bus routes begin on Trinity Lane, Edgehill, Bell Road and Airport-Opry Mills via Donelson

Same-day service on Access Ride

First 4 Neighborhood Transit Centers to begin construction in 2019, adding 4 more each year through 2023. Locations, not in order of construction: Rivergate, Mall/Gallatin, Madison, Dickerson, Opry Mills/Music Valley Village, North Nashville, TSU, Midtown, Hermitage, Donelson, Nashville Airport, 100 Oaks Mall, Harding Place, Hillsboro/Green Hills, White Bridge, Charlotte, Bellevue, Hickory Plaza, Hickory Hollow/Global Mall, Bell Road

WiFi to be available on buses and in bus stations; digital signs to be installed at various bus stops

Beginning in 2019 - Uber, Lyft, taxis to be integrated into bus system

Changes in payment systems for greater rider convenience

2020: 4 new Park-and-Ride facilities to be constructed; exact locations not specified

Mobility-on-Demand zones to be launched throughout county; this makes it easier for transit riders to obtain Uber/Lyft/other rides from transit to their office or home.

2023: Rapid Bus service to open on four of county’s busiest corridors: Dickerson Road, Hillsboro Road, West End Avenue, Bordeaux route

Sidewalks to be added to improve pedestrian connections to major bus stops and stations; additional sidewalks to follow as development occurs.

Sales tax increases from .05 cents to 1 cent.

2026

First light rail line to open along Gallatin Road.

Downtown tunnel to open and begin operation, serving both light rail trains and rapid bus corridors.

2027

Light rail along Charlotte and Northwest corridor.

2031

Light rail along Murfreesboro Road from downtown to airport.

Music City Star improvements to be completed, including: Positive Train Control, Increased service frequency, Longer span of hours

2032

Light rail along Nolensville Road.

Entire transit system to be completed.

– Kathy Carlson