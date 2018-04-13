Titans say they will exercise 5th-year option on QB Mariota

VOL. 42 | NO. 15 | Friday, April 13, 2018

NASHVILLE (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have announced they will exercise their fifth-year option on quarterback Marcus Mariota.

The move keeps Mariota under contract through the 2019 season.

Titans general manager Jon Robinson made the announcement ahead of the May 3 deadline to declare a fifth-year option for players drafted in 2015.

The Titans selected the 2014 Heisman Trophy winner from Oregon with the second overall pick in the 2015 draft. Mariota has made 42 regular-season starts over the last three years and has completed 61.8 percent of his passes for 9,476 yards with 58 touchdowns and 34 interceptions.

He threw 13 touchdown passes with a career-high 15 interceptions last season but also led the Titans to their first playoff victory since January 2004 .

___