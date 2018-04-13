Bill passes to ban spanking of disabled students

VOL. 42 | NO. 15 | Friday, April 13, 2018

NASHVILLE (AP) — The Tennessee Legislature has passed a bill that bans the spanking of disabled children at public schools.

The bill passed in the Senate Tuesday by a vote of 28-0. It cleared the House earlier this month.

If signed into law, the measure would bar school officials from using corporal punishment on kids with disabilities, unless their parents give written approval.

A report released last month by the state comptroller's office found that disabled children in Tennessee schools were getting spanked at a higher rate than other children in recent years.

Earlier this month, the state Legislature passed a bill that would require public schools in Tennessee to report to the state Department of Education on their use of corporal punishment.