Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 42 | NO. 15 | Friday, April 13, 2018

Bill would increase hotel allowance for Tennessee lawmakers

Updated 6:58AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — Hotel allowances for Tennessee lawmakers would rise under a bill making its way through the Legislature.

The House State Government Committee approved the bill on a voice vote Monday.

News media report lawmakers said the amended bill would increase the daily living allowance by $30 to $60 for legislative business days. Lawmakers who live outside a 50-mile radius are eligible for $170 for hotel reimbursements. The bill would use an average of hotel prices in Nashville's central business district instead.

Democratic Rep. Darren Jernigan of Nashville questioned the increase. But House Republican Caucus Chairman Ryan Williams of Cookeville, who sponsored the bill, said the change wouldn't be a raise but a reimbursement. Replied Jernigan: "That would be one way of looking at it."

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0