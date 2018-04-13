Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
VOL. 42 | NO. 15 | Friday, April 13, 2018

Trump fundraiser resigns from RNC after payout report

WASHINGTON (AP) — A top fundraiser for President Donald Trump has resigned from the Republican National Committee following a report that he paid $1.6 million to a Playboy playmate he had an affair with.

Elliott Broidy told RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel Friday afternoon that he was resigning immediately, an RNC official familiar with the discussion said. The official requested anonymity to discuss a private phone call between McDaniel and Broidy.

The Wall Street Journal reported Friday that Trump's personal lawyer Michael Cohen helped negotiate a non-disclosure agreement between Broidy and the model last year. The unidentified playmate elected to have an abortion after discovering she was pregnant.

Broidy apologized to his wife for the affair in a statement provided to The Associated Press Friday.

